NXT TV preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s 2300 Arena show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland

-Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx in a ten-woman tag match

-Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

-Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a hardcore match with Dawn Marie as special referee

Powell’s POV: Rob Van Dam, Nunzio (a/k/a Little Guido), and Francine are also scheduled to appear. NXT will be live on Wednesday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The show is moving from Tuesday night for one week due to election night in the United States and will run head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs Wednesday on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).