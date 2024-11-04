WWE Raw, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Ryan Nemeth, Dawn Marie, Zeuxis, Ariane Andrew, Gran Metalik, Andrade, Yoshinari Ogawa, Sharmell, Cliff Compton, Fred Rosser, Harv, Sihra, Wes Lee, Larry Cameron, Bronko Nagurski, Fabulous Moolah

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw taped on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdo Arena. The show features the fallout from the Crown Jewel event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Crown Jewel. All pro wrestling questions are welcome during the show, which is available to stream live at PWAudio.net.

We are looking for reports from the WWE European tour, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Cleveland and NXT in Philadelphia, as well as Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Providence, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Buffalo. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in London, England at The O2 Arena today with a mix of Raw and Smackdown talent advertised.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Nemeth is 40 today.

-The late Larry Cameron was born on November 4, 1952. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on December 13, 1993.

-Dawn Marie turned 54 on Sunday.

-Zeuxis turned 36 on Sunday.

-Ariane Andrew, who worked as Cameron in WWE, turned 36 on Sunday.

-Metalik turned 36 on Sunday.

-Andrade El Idolo (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) turned 35 on Sunday.

-The late Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was born on November 3, 1908. He died at age 81 on January 7, 1990.

-Yoshinari Ogawa turned 58 on Saturday.

-Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman turned 54 on Saturday.

-Cliff Compton, who worked as Domino in WWE, turned 45 on Saturday.

-Fred Rosser turned 41 on Saturday.. He worked as Darren Young in WWE.

-Harv of the Bollywood Boyz (Harvinder Sihra) turned 36 on Saturday.. He worked as Samir Singh in WWE.

-Wes Lee (Deveon Aiken) turned 30 on Saturday.

-Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.