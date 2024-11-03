GCW “HawaiiMania” results (11/2): Vetter’s review of Mance Warner vs. Kaimana for the GCW Title, Matt Cardona vs. Aleki Afi, Danhausen vs. Officer Colt Cabana, Joey Janela vs. Rain

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “HawaiiMania”

November 2, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii at Hawaii Convention Center

Dave Prazak and Veda Scott provided commentary. This appears to be a generic convention hall, probably in a hotel. The crowd is perhaps 300-400.

This is GCW’s debut in Hawaii, and based on everyone’s Twitter/X feeds, they are all excited about this show. In fact, Matt Cardona wrote that Hawaii is the last state for him to wrestle in.

1. Jamie Senegal vs. Gino Rivera. Transgender star Senegal was not listed among the eight matches announced in advance. We’ve seen Gino in past GCW shows on the West Coast and he always makes me think of former ROH wrestler Ricky Reyes. They took turns playing to the crowd, then Rivera attacked Senegal from behind. Senegal hit some blows, so Rivera rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Rivera hit a rolling Koppo Kick at 3:00 and he took control. Senegal hit some kicks. Rivera hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Senegal forcibly kissed him on the mouth, then hit a superkick for the pin. Okay.

Jamie Senegal defeated Gino Rivera at 6:22.

2. Broski Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cole Radrick. I will reiterate that Cole has come back from a leg injury in better shape than ever. Lloyd came out first and did his usual schtick of running down the crowd. Lloyd immediately hit some punches, but Radrick hit a springboard stunner, then a dive through the ropes to the floor at 0:30, and they brawled around the ring. Cole hit a huracanrana off a stage (along the wall) onto Lloyd on the floor at 2:30. Lloyd threw a chair at Radrick as they got back into the ring. Radrick powerbombed Lloyd onto a garbage can, then he speared Lloyd through a board in the corner at 5:30. Lloyd hit a Tombstone piledriver onto an open chair (the camera angle unfortunately showed Cole’s head was nowhere near the chair) for a nearfall.

Lloyd hit a Broski Boot in the corner, but Radrick hit a standing powerbomb and a stunner. Lloyd hit the Radio Silence flying leg drop for a nearfall. He hit a second one with a garbage can over Radrick’s head for another nearfall at 8:00. Cole hit a backbody drop onto a folded chair. Radrick then hit the Little Sebastian’s Curse (pump-handle powerbomb) onto a folded chair for the pin. Good brawl.

Cole Radrick defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 9:13.

3. Arez vs. Gringo Loco. These two have teamed a LOT lately but I know they’ve fought many times, too. Standing switches and reversals early on. They traded armdrags. Arez hit some huracanranas. I am wondering if Arez has a gimpy ankle as he doesn’t seem to be moving well. He hit a dropkick that sent Loco to the floor at 2:30, so Arez hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Loco hit a flipping powerbomb for a nearfall, and he tied up Arez on the mat. Loco hit an inverted Samoan Drop, with Arez landing stomach-first, for a nearfall at 5:00. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall.

Arez hit a one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall. He hit some chops and stomps and kept Loco grounded. He choked him in the ropes at 8:00 and did some crotch chops towards the fans. Loco flipped them both off the top rope to the mat for a nearfall. They both fell off the top rope to the mat, and Arez hit another one-footed Lionsault. Arez hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 10:30. They fought on the top-rope and Loco hit an Angle Slam to the mat for a nearfall. Arez hit a suplex. Loco nailed the second-rope Base Bomb (swinging powerbomb) for the pin. Good match but they both had issues of slipping on the top rope; just more spots that didn’t quite land perfectly than you’d expect from guys this good.

Gringo Loco defeated Arez at 13:31.

4. Danhausen vs. “Officer” Colt Cabana. I haven’t seen Cabana do this gimmick; he looks more like a nightshift mall security guard than a police officer. He has a long flashlight, a black flak jacket and a badge hanging around his neck. Danhausen wore a blue Hawaiian shirt and red swimming trunks. Colt pushed him into a corner and frisked him and confiscated a Lei necklace. He handcuffed Danhausen to the top rope at 2:30 and kicked him, but somehow Danhausen escaped and handcuffed Colt! (Decent kids magic trick there.) Of course, Colt had a key and freed himself. Danhausen hit a crossbody block for a nearfall, and Colt rolled to the floor to regroup, so they brawled at ringside.

Back in the ring, Colt grabbed his flashlight, shone it in Danhausen’s eyes and blinded him at 6:00. The ref confiscated it, but Colt was now in charge and he kept Danhausen grounded. He hit a bodyslam at 7:30 and flexed. Danhausen hit an Exploder Suplex and was fired up. He got his jar of teeth but Colt blocked him from using it. They traded forearm strikes. Cabana hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 10:00. Danhausen poured the jar of teeth into Colt’s mouth, then kicked them out, and he scored the pin. Very watchable light-hearted match.

Danhausen defeated Colt Cabana at 11:06.

5. Joey Janela vs. Rain. When I was doing monthly drives to IWA-Mid South shows 2004-06, I probably did more miles in the car with Rain than anyone, but I haven’t seen her in at least 15 years, so it’s just unbelievable to see her here, as she last wrestled in 2019. She still came out to “Celebrity Skin” by Hole, and she now has more tattoos on her arm but looks mostly the same. Prazak noted that he managed Rain 22 years ago. Standing switches to open, and Joey rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Joey knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 1:30 and he did a Fargo Strut. He hit a diving forearm and he stayed in charge. She hit a DDT at 3:30. Two guys got in the ring and began stomping on Rain, and the crowd booed. Prazak identified them as Giant Leather and Kory Oliver. Janela attacked these two. Ref Scarlett Donovan has not called for the bell but Janela got on the mic and challenged the heels to a tag match.

Joey Janela vs. Rain went to a draw at 5:00.

5b. Joey Janela and Rain vs. Giant Leather and Kory Oliver. Janela dove through the ropes onto the heels to begin. Rain tagged in, but the heels immediately began working her over. Giant Leather is tall and thick and wore a Texa Chainsaw Massacre-type mask. Oliver is dressed in all black and is similar to East Coast hardcore wrestler Brandon Kirk. Joey got the hot tag at 3:00 and hit a top-rope crossbody block. Oliver hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Janela. GL hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Rain got a hot tag and hit a running kick to the side of GL’s head at 5:00. Janela suplexed Rain onto him. Giant Leather hit a sideslam on Rain for a nearfall but Joey made the save. Joey hit a superkick. A door was set up in the corner of the ring. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver on Oliver on the ring apron at 7:00. Rain speared Giant Leather through the door in the corner. Both Rain and Janela piled on top of Giant Leather and pinned him. Acceptable match.

Rain and Joey Janela defeated Kory Oliver and Giant Leather at 7:49.

* Janela got on the mic and put Rain over, saying he heard she hasn’t wrestled in a couple of years, but “you still got it,” and of course, the crowd chanted, “you still got it!” at her. Joey talked about how Rain was one of the few talented female wrestlers in the early 2000s.

6. Effy vs. Mike Bailey. Standing switches to open and friendly reversals. Bailey tried a shoulder tackle but Effy didn’t budge; it underscores how Effy is deceptively tall and thick. Effy hit a Helluva Kick at 2:00. He tied Bailey in a Tarantula and was in charge. They brawled on the floor and right in front of the fans. Effy hit a somersault off the apron onto Bailey on the floor. In the ring, Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs at 4:30, and he dropped Effy stomach-first on the top rope, then hit a flying kneedrop to the back. He hit a series of kicks, then his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00.

They traded chops and the sweat was really flying off them. Bailey hit a back chop and apologized, and the crowd chanted “You f—ed up!” at 9:30, so Bailey let Effy hit a back chop. Bailey nailed a moonsault kneedrop, then a superkick for a nearfall. He set up for a Tornado Kick, but Effy hit a clothesline, then a Blockbuster, for a nearfall at 11:00. Bailey hit the Triangle Moonsault to the floor. Bailey hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, then a Shooting Star Press. He hit the Tornado Kick, but Effy moved to avoid the Ultima Weapon. Effy kissed Bailey on the lips then hit a boot and a flying Fameasser leg drop. Effy caught Mike’s foot and bit his foot, then he kissed Bailey again! Effy hit another Fameasser leg drop for the pin. “Can we get a replay on the make-out, please?” Veda Scott asked.

Effy defeated Mike Bailey at 14:04.

* Effy got on the mic and said it was so nice to fight Bailey while being able to ‘look him in the eye.’ He was angry at Allie Katch for attacking him from behind, and he vowed to get his revenge.

7. Dark Sheik vs. Allie Katch. These two have teamed frequently. They spoke for a bit, when Allie suddenly hit a headbutt that dropped Sheik at 2:00. Sheik hit some sliding guillotine leg drops. Sheik hit a 619 at 4:00. Katch hit her rolling cannonball. Sheik hit a slingshot senton at 6:00, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Katch hit several piledrivers, and Prazak was irate. Katch finally got the pin. Okay match. Effy ran in to confront her, but Allie headed to the back.

Allie Katch defeated Dark Sheik at 7:40.

8. Megan Bayne vs. Sam Stackhouse. Megan is 5’11” and strong… but Stackhouse is at about 340 pounds. She wore her new black-and-gold outfit and headdress. They locked up but he easily shoved her into a corner. She hit a Mafia Kick and a running splash to the mat for a nearfall. Sam hit a rolling spin kick at 2:00. She tried to put him on her back but she collapsed onto her stomach; he rolled her over and got a nearfall at 4:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They traded clotheslines. She again tried to put him on her back but couldn’t, so she hit a leaping clothesline at 6:00.

Bayne hit a top-rope Moonsault Press on a standing Sam. She got underneath him and hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Impressive. He hit a Stinger Splash in the corner, then a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall at 7:30. She got underneath him in the corner and hit a standing powerbomb. She hit a spear and scored the pin. This was well done considering the size difference. Bayne remains the top woman to watch on the indy scene.

Megan Bayne defeated Sam Stackhouse at 8:35.

9. Mance Warner vs. Kaimana for the GCW World Title. My first time seeing Kaimana, who doesn’t look all that different from Jacob Fatu’s current look. Mance attacked from behind and they brawled to the floor and around this room. Mance slammed a chair across the back at 2:30. They finally got back into the ring at 6:00, where Warner hit a clothesline. Kaimana slammed Mance through a door in the corner for a nearfall, then he hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Mance chokeslammed him onto an open chair for a nearfall. He bit Kaimana’s fingers! They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Mance slammed Kaimana through a door bridge for a nearfall at 11:30. Kaimana hit a DDT for a nearfall, and he slammed door debris across Mance’s back. However, he missed a moonsault. Mance immediately hit a running knee and a leaping DDT for the clean pin. Good brawl; they didn’t go overboard with chairshots, and neither man bled, and we didn’t have disgusting weapons, either.

Mance Warner defeated Kaimana to retain the GCW World Title at 13:41.

10. 2 Tuff Tony, Aerial Van Go, “M-Dogg20” Matt Cross, and Caleb Konley vs. Bobby Flaco, Geoffrey John, King Atapa, and Jake Lander. Tony let fans drink from his bottle of alcohol on the way to the ring. Atapa is thicker and bald and reminds me of Bad Luck Fale. All eight brawled at the bell. Konley hit a tornado DDT. Cross hit a DDT-and-Flatliner combo on two opponents. They all brawled to the floor. Cross hit his Flagpole elbow drop to the floor at 2:30. Geoffrey John hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Atapa beat up Aerial Van Go. Lander hit a split-legged moonsault, and their team worked over Van Go in their corner. 2 Tuff Tony finally got a hot tag at 6:30 and he hit some bodyslams, then a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Konley hit a Lungblower to the chest. Geoffrey hit a flying stunner. Cross hit a doublestomp on Flaco’s back. Atapa hit a clothesline on Cross. Lander put two guys on his back, but Cross made the save. Cross hit a Lethal Injection stunner at 9:00. Tony set his fist on fire, hit a punch, on Lander and scored the pin. I hate that finisher.

2 Tuff Tony, Aerial Van Go, “M-Dogg20” Matt Cross, and Caleb Konley defeated Bobby Flaco, Geoffrey John, King Atapa, and Jake Lander at 9:13.

11. Aleki Afa vs. Matt Cardona (w/Jimmy Lloyd). Afa’s face is similar to Andrade and he wears a full body Power Rangers style outfit. The bell rang but Cardona rolled to the floor. He got in the ring, but Afa hit some clotheslines, and Cardona went right back to the floor; he and Lloyd teased that they were leaving. Of course, Aleki grabbed him and they brawled in front of fans in the front row, and he let a fan chop Matt at 3:30. He picked up a 4-year-old boy and rammed the boy’s legs into Matt. Matt hit a baseball slide dropkick. They got into the ring, with Cardona in charge. Jimmy choked Afa in the ropes. Cardona hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00.

Cardona got a T-shirt and choked Afa with it. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 10:00. Matt swung a pineapple and missed. Afa got the pineapple and bit into it! (why?) Matt slammed Afa’s head on the top turnbuckle, but Afa no-sold it. Matt went for a Fameasser but Afa caught him and hit a sit-out powerbomb at 13:00. Matt hit a Broski Boot in the corner for a nearfall. Matt grabbed his belt; the ref confiscated it, and Afa hit a superkick for a nearfall. The ref got bumped. Afa made a cover for a visual pin but we had no ref! Matt hit a low blow uppercut. Matt hit him with a title belt, and Jimmy hit Afa with a pineapple. Matt got a Fameasser for a believable nearfall. Matt accidentally hit Jimmy with his belt. Afa hit a swinging Angle Slam for the pin! Good match.

Aleki Afa defeated Matt Cardona at 16:52.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show and a good debut in Hawaii. I don’t know how the finances work on how you pay for flights for so many people to get to Hawaii, on a paid crowd that is definitely less than 500, but I’ll leave that up to GCW to figure that out. Even though they didn’t have a flawless match, I’ll still go with Loco-Arez for best match. A really entertaining main event, and Afa looked good, and I’ll go with that for second. Bailey-Effy takes third. I certainly don’t know everyone’s schedules, but it feels a shame that Blake Christian, 1 Called Manders, Masha Slamovich, and Alec Price weren’t here, as they have really carried GCW this year.