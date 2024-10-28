WWE Smackdown rating: Motor City Machine Guns win the WWE Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.418 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.378 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.42 rating. One year earlier, the October 27, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.303 million viewers and a 0.63 rating.