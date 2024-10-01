NWA Powerrr to stream on Twitter X for five weeks

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that Powerrr will stream on Twitter X for five weeks starting with today’s show.

An all-new season of NWA Powerrr kicks off with two huge World Championship matches from the sold-out NWA 76 Signature Live Event in Philadelphia! The action returns to its historic 6:05pm EST time slot, streaming from the National Wrestling Alliance’s X account (formerly Twitter).

In the main event, NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion EC3 puts the “Ten Pounds of Gold” on the line against long-time rival and No. 1 contender Thom Latimer. NWA World Tag Team champions Knox & Murdoch defend against 2024 Crockett Cup winners The Southern Six (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton).

In addition, NWA President and owner William Patrick Corgan addresses the future of the National Wrestling Alliance in a segment not to be missed!

NWA Powerrr – Oct. 1, 2024



NWA World’s Title Match

EC3 (c) vs. Thom Latimer (No. 1 Contender)

NWA World Tag Team Title Match

Knox & Murdoch (c) vs. The Southern Six (2024 Crockett Cup winners)

NWA President’s Announcement

William Patrick Corgan addresses the future of the National Wrestling Alliance!

The season premiere will be accessible to global audiences via NWA’s X account (https://x.com/nwa). Continue to check NationalWrestlingAlliance.com for daily updates and details relating to the National Wrestling Alliance.

Powell’s POV: The NWA’s run on the CW app has come to an end, presumably because of NXT starting on The CW network tonight. There’s no word yet as to where the NWA programming will air or stream once this five-week run concludes. Perhaps those details will be shared by Corgan via his announcement on tonight’s show.