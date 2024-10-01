What's happening...

Thursday’s TNA Impact to feature the Best of Bound For Glory

October 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced that Thursday’s edition of Impact will be a “Best of Bound For Glory” show. The show airs Thursdays on AXS-TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the original plan was to air a first-run show, but the company was forced to move its tapings from Spartanburg, South Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee because of Hurricane Helene. The tapings were originally scheduled for this past weekend and the new tapings will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at Skyline Studios, which would have made for a quick turnaround time.

