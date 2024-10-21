TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Bound For Glory go-home show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry contract signing for the TNA World Title match at Bound For Glory

-Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich contract signing for the Knockouts Title match at Bound For Glory

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Ace Austin, Chris Bey vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC

-Wendy Choo vs. Jody Threat

-Josh Alexander vs. Jonathan Gresham

Powell’s POV: The TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).