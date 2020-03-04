AXS TV announces a TNA throwback special to air after Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AXS TV issued the following press release to announce a one-night TNA special that will air after the weekly Impact Wrestling television show on March 31.

Los Angeles, CA (March 4, 2020) – Relive the glory years of Total Nonstop Action (TNA) as it returns to television for the first time in years with an all-new one-night special on AXS TV premiering Tuesday, March 31 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Complete with classic branding from the TNA era of IMPACT Wrestling (2002-2017), the hour-long showcase will highlight TNA talent as they march toward the Friday, April 3 TNA: There’s No Place Like Home pay-per-view special exclusively on FITE.TV.

This special marks the first time AXS TV has premiered IMPACT Wrestling programming during the Tuesday night 10 pm hour.

Fans can join the conversation on social media using #TNAonAXSTV.

Powell’s POV: I must admit that I don’t miss TNA, in part because Impact Wrestling just feels like an extension of that brand rather than something completely unique. That said, perhaps there are enough people out there who will be into the idea of the TNA brand returning to make the special and the pay-per-view worthwhile.



