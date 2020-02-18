Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, Raymond Rougeau, Mildred Burke, Ivan Koloff, Eddie Gilbert, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Tessa Blanchard, Trey Miguel, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The NWA Circle Squared premiere streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The show will include the announcement of the date and location of the NWA Crockett Cup Tag Tournament pay-per-view event. NWA Powerrr will return next week.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes The Young Bucks vs. QT Marshall and Peter Avalon.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Keith Lee is the advertised guest.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an C for the majority grade with 28 percent of the vote. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade with a big assist from the hot live crowd.

-AEW Dynamite got an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 60 percent of the vote. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A grade and felt it was the most consistent edition of Dynamite from start to finish to date.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show an C grade for the matches being predictable though entertaining and just not feeling like it was a hot go-home show for the Takeover event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Raymond Rougeau is 65.

-The late Mildred Burke (Mildred Bliss) died of a stroke at age 73 on February 18, 1989.

-Ivan Koloff (Oreal Donald Perras) died of liver cancer at age 74 on February 18, 2017.

-The late Eddie Gilbert died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander Whybrow) was born on February 18, 1981. He took his own life on April 11, 2011 after battling mental illness.



