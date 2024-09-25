NXT TV rating: The final broadcast on USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 620,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 677,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.21 rating for last week’s show, which was built around CM Punk making an announcement. NXT finished its run on USA Network and will premiere on The CW network starting next Tuesday in the usual time slot (presumably without the overrun). One year earlier, the September 26, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 636,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating for the No Mercy go-home show.