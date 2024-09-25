Mr. McMahon documentary: Powell’s notes on Episode One – “Junior”

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the notes I’m taking while watching each episode of the six-part “Mr. McMahon” documentary that is available for streaming on Netflix.

-The usual basics of Vince McMahon’s childhood were covered. There was no insight into the abuse that he claims to have suffered at the hands of his stepfather, nor were there any new details on his relationship with his mother.

-Vince met his father Vince McMahon Sr. and went for a hug, but his dad didn’t reciprocate. It’s quite the cycle. Vince has daddy issues, and many of the wrestlers he employed had their own daddy issues and looked to him as a father figure.

-The story of WWE’s national expansion is a reminder of Vince’s genius back in those days. While most of the other promoters were all about maintaining the status quo and keeping their territory, he expanded nationally regardless of the unwritten rules amongst the promoters.

-Vince said Dusty Rhodes was considered for the face of the company during the national expansion. He had the charisma, but it’s hard to imagine physique obsessed Vince pushing Dusty as the long term face of his company at that time. There was no mention of Jimmy Snuka being considered for that role.

-It’s impossible to take anything Hulk Hogan says seriously. He has zero credibility with me, so when he says something I’m unsure of, I can’t help but assume that he’s lying. And when if I think he’s being truthful, I actually find myself second guessing whether I know the actual story.

-Vince took credit for the WrestleMania name even though others have told the story that someone else came up with the name. Howard Finkel is credited online. It’s a little more catchy than “The Colossal Tussle” name that Vince was reportedly going to use, which was not mentioned.

-Overall, episode one was a very basic stroll through the WWE expansion. Not much new. It’s understandable because this documentary wasn’t intended to cater to the hardcore wrestling fans, but will the fluffy nature of the first episode keep casual viewers engaged? Either way, the lack of new insight into Vince’s childhood was disappointing.