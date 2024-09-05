wXw “16 Carat Gold” night two results: Vetter’s review of Robert Dreissker vs. Shigehiro Irie for the wXw Unified Title, Lio Rush vs. Gringo Loco vs. Joseph Fenech Jr. vs. Rotation in a four-way, quarterfinal tournament matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

wXw “16 Carat Gold Night 2”

Released August 26, 2024 on TrillerTV+

March 9, 2024 in Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle 1

The review is for night two of a three-night tournament. The shows were just posted on Triller+. I came away impressed with Night One, which contained the first-round of the tournament. This is a review of Night Two, which features the four quarterfinal matches. I will reiterate how impressed I was with the lighting, sound and overall production values of these shows. I really like a match clock in the lower left corner of the screen, too. Ricky Slatter and Norman Harras provided English commentary; we saw them in an announce booth as the show began.

I’m going to refrain from any descriptions of any wrestlers who were on Night One to avoid being redundant. There are a handful of wrestlers here that didn’t have matches on Night One who are new to me.

1. Aigle Blanc vs. Mike D Vecchio in a quarterfinal tournament match. D Vecchio has the size advantage and I’ve seen a handful of matches from both men. (French native Blanc wrestled several matches in the U.S. over WrestleMania weekend this year.) They immediately began brawling, and Mike hit a huracanrana. Blanc hit a springboard huracanrana. In an awesome spot, Blanc dove through the ropes at 3:30, but Mike caught him and hit a devastating powerbomb on the edge of the ring, and the crowd went nuts. D Vecchio was in control as they got back into the ring. Blanc hit a springboard flying forearm at 5:30 and they were both down.

D Vecchio hit a stiff forearm that dropped Blanc, but he missed a 450 Splash. Blanc immediately hit a dropkick in the corner, then a twisting superplex. D Vecchio hit a dropkick in the corner and a release suplex at 7:30. He missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press, and Blanc immediately hit a running knee to the back of the head, and they were both down. This has been insanely good, and it’s just the opener. Blanc hit a sit-out powerbomb, then a Dragon Suplex. D Vecchio hit a decapitating clothesline and they were both down again.

Blanc hit a DDT on the ring apron, then a springboard flying knee to the back of the head for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Blanc went for a springboard move but D Vecchio caught him with a stunner. D Vecchio hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall. Blanc hit a top-rope summersault dive onto Mike on the floor and landed on his feet. In the ring, Blanc nailed a coast-to-coast missile dropkick, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Blanc got a forward roll and the clean pin out of nowhere. What a match. Wow.

Aigle Blanc defeated Mike D Vecchio to advance at 13:43.

2. 1 Called Manders vs. Stephanie Maze in a quarterfinal tournament match. I came away very impressed with shootfighter Maze; she looks like a woman who could legitimately beat up a lot of men. Of course, Manders has a size advantage. She immediately hit a series of blows to his chest, then a roundhouse kick to Manders’ head. They brawled to the floor and he chopped her against the ring post, and Stephanie sold it well. He accidentally struck the ring post at 1:00 and she hit a series of kicks. Back in the ring, Manders dropped her stomach-first on the top rope and he took charge, hitting a stiff kick to the spine.

Manders hit a bodyslam and he grounded her on the mat. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got to their feet and Manders hit a headbutt. She hit a DDT and they were both down at 5:30. Manders has a cut by his right eye. She hit repeated roundhouse kicks to the chest, and she bit his ear! Maze applied a Cattle Mutilation on the mat, but he escaped at 8:00. Manders hit a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. She hit a Saito Suplex, then a roundhouse kick to his chin for a believable nearfall, but Manders got a foot on the ropes. He ducked a roundhouse kick and hit a decapitating clothesline for the pin. That was a war!

1 Called Manders defeated Stephanie Maze to advance at 9:28.

3. Lio Rush vs. Gringo Loco vs. Joseph Fenech Jr. vs. Rotation in a four-way. Everyone here but Rotation lost in the first round of the tournament on Night One, and Rotation lost his match, too. Fenech (the Jason Momoa look-alike) stalled on the floor and was really bothered by the crowd singing, and the bell finally sounded, but Fenech immediately rolled to the floor again before locking up. Lio hit a dive to the floor on him. In the ring, Rotation hit an enzuigiri on Loco. He hit a springboard huracanrana at 2:30. Fenech got into the ring; Rotation immediately threw him back out. Loco hit a Guerrilla Press and a standing moonsault on Rotation.

Fenech missed a splash onto all three opponents, who all moved. Fenech hit a dive through the ropes onto Lio at 5:00. Loco hit a springboard moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Loco hit a flying stunner on Fenech for a nearfall at 6:30. Rotation hit a tornado DDT on Loco. Lio hit a stunner on Rotation, then a Poison Rana on Rotation. Loco hit a piledriver on Lio. Fenech hit a stunner on Loco, then a cannonball into the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on BOTH Rotation and Fenech, and everyone was down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Lio nailed the Rush Hour stunner on Rotation, then the Final Hour frogplash to pin Rotation. What a sprint.

Lio Rush defeated Gringo Loco, Joseph Fenech Jr. and The Rotation at 11:25

4. Laurance Roman vs. Masato Tanaka in a quarterfinal tournament match. Intense mat reversals to open. Roman hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Tanaka hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope superplex at 8:00 and they traded forearm strikes. He went for a top-rope frogsplash but Roman got his knees up. Roman missed his own frogsplash and they were both down. Tanaka hit a frogsplash. Tanaka went for a sliding clothesline but Roman caught him with a crucifix rollup for a nearfall. Roman hit a swinging suplex, dropping Tanaka stomach-first to the mat to score the pin. That built nicely.

Laurance Roman defeated Masato Tanaka to advance at 11:17.

* A video aired for the three teams in a tag team match.

5. Dennis “Cash” Dullnig and Hektor Invictus vs. Anil Marik and Tristan Archer (w/Robin Christopher) vs. Michael Schenkenberg and Nikita Charisma in a three-way elimination match. Dennis and Hektor are the tag champions entering the match. I’ve seen Tristan but I don’t know any of the other five here. Hektor has a thick beard and a cross tattoo over his heart. The commentators stressed there is no need to break up a pinfall attempt as this is an elimination match. Marik has long straight hair. Archer wore a black-and-green singlet. Marik and Archer worked over Hektor extensively early on. Charisma is younger with a short blond buzzcut. Dullnig is bald with a goatee.

Archer hit a dive to the floor, then a uranage in the ring, then another dive to the floor at 8:30. He hit a decapitating clothesline on Hektor. Charisma hit a superplex. Hektor hit a Shining Wizard. Everyone began suplexing each othe and suddenly all six were down at 11:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Dullnig and Invictus hit a team 3D faceplant to pin Charisma at 11:45, so we are down to two teams. Marik hit a snap suplex on Dullnig for a nearfall. Archer tagged in and ekpt Dullnig grounded. Hektor finally got the hot tag at 15:30 to a massive pop, and he hit a sliding German Suplex on Anil, then a spinebuster on Tristan for a nearfall.

Dullnig and Hektor hit a team Shining Wizard on Tristan for a nearfall. Archer pushed Dullnig into Hektor in the corner. Archer and Anil hit a team Razor’s Edge for a nearfall. Dullnig and Invictus hit a Team 3D, but heel manager Robin Christopher stopped the ref from making the three-count, so the ref ejected Robin. Archer hit a double low blow! Dullnig and Invictus hit the Team 3D for the pin! Good action.

Dennis “Cash” Dullnig & Hektor Invictus defeated Anil Marik & Tristan Archer and Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma to retain the wXw tag team titles at 18:54.

* In a pre-taped segment, Matt Cardona said he’s headed to wXw. He vowed to win their gold and take it to the best county in the world, the United States of America.

6. Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo vs. Anita Vaughan & Oskar Leube vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal vs. Aaron Insane & Maggot vs. Alex Duke & Noman Harras vs. Luke Jacobs & Yoichi in a tag team gauntlet. Norman Harras had left the commentary booth; Ricky Slatter (now solo on commentary) expressed shock that Harras is in this match. At first glance, Anita reminds me of Ronda Rousey. Oskar once again got a huge babyface pop here in Germany. This is a gauntlet, so I’ll break it down by mini-match:

6a) Anita Vaughan & Oskar Leube vs. Alex Duke & Noman Harras. Anita has some decent size on her and appears to be a taller than average woman. She opened against the smarmy slicked-haired Harras. She hit some chops on Duke, who has a basic short crewcut. Oskar finally got a hot tag at 4:00 and he hit some shoulder tackles and was fired up. Harras hit a low blow punch on Leube at 6:30. Duke hit a sideslam on Anita for the pin. The crowd hated this outcome.

Alex Duke & Noman Harras defeated Anita Vaughan & Oskar Leube at 6:34.

6b) Alex Duke & Noman Harras vs. Maggot & Aaron Insane. Maggot lost in a three-way the day before. Maggot has the horns on his head and the Ozzy look. Griffin McCoy, a U.S. wrestler, was going to be Maggot’s partner, but Maggot said he found someone else, and he brought out Aaron Insane, who got a nice pop. Aaron Insane punched and knocked out Griffin McCoy before they headed to the ring. Maggot hit a spear, and Insane hit a legdrop for the pin out of nowhere. No one expected that!

Maggot & Aaron Insane defeated Alex Duke & Norman Harras at 00:27.

6c) Maggot & Aaron Insane vs. Galeno Del Mal & El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.. I am a huge fan of the 6’5″ 300-pound Galeno; I always say he looks like DC villain Bane. Wagner lost via countout on night 1 of the tournament. Galeno opened against Maggot and knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Insane hit a suplex on Galeno. Galeno hit a cannonball in the corner on Maggot, while Wagner got a nearfall on Aaron. Wagner hit a frogsplash off his brother’s shoulders and pinned Insane. I hate this about gauntlets — the matches wind up being too short.

Galeno Del Mal & El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Maggot & Aaron Insane at 4:05.

6d) Galeno Del Mal & El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Axel Tischer (f/k/a Alexander Wolfe) & Fast Time Moodo. Tischer and Moodo charged into the ring and all four brawled. Galeno traded blows with the smaller Moodo. Tischer entered and worked over Wagner’s left arm, and they grounded Wagner. Galeno got a hot tag and hit a clothesline on Moodo at 5:30, then a reverse suplex, dropping Axel stomach-first onto Moodo! Wagner hit a jumping knee in the corner on Axel at 8:00, then a top-rope superplex. Galeno immediately hit a top-rope frogsplash on Axel for a believable nearfall, but Moodo made the save.

Galeno ran the ropes several times before splashing on Moodo for a nearfall. Axel hit a top-rope flying shoulder tackle. Wagner dove through the ropes and barreled onto Tischer at 9:30. In the ring, Galeno hit a discus clothesline on Moodo, then a flip dive to the floor onto everyone. Seriously, that is a BIG man to do that, and the crowd popped for it. Tischer tossed Galeno at Moodo, who hit a superkick and pinned Galeno. I’m not happy with that outcome!

Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo defeated Galeno Del Mal & El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. at 11:31.

6e) Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo vs. Luke Jacobs & Yoichi. I liked what I saw of NOAH wrestler Yoichi (“yoh ee chee“) in my one prior time seeing him. All four immediately brawled. Tischer and Moodo began working over Yoichi. Yoichi spun Tischer around and hit a bodyslam and made the hot tag to Jacobs at 3:30. Jacobs hit a double German Suplex. He hit a standing powerbomb on Tischer for a nearfall. Yoichi hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Moodo hit a Pedigree on Yoichi for a nearfall at 5:30. Yoichi hit a hard clothesline on Tischer. Tischer hit a chop block on Yoichi. Moodo and Tischer hit a Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) to pin Yoichi. Undewhelmingly way to conclude the gauntlet; shorter than expected.

Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo defeated Luke Jacobs & Yoichi at 6:43.



* Heel commentator Norman Harras returned to the booth and was teased about losing his impromptu match.

7. Michael Oku vs. Peter Tihanyi in a quarterfinal tournament match. Tihanyi won via countout a day earlier to advance. They appear to be roughly the same size and build, and they opened with an extended feeling-out process on the mat. Oku hit some chops at 4:00. Tihanyi hit a flip dive to the floor at 5:30 and crashed onto Oku. In the ring, Peter hit an enzuigiri and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Peter flipped Oku ove on the ring apron. He went for a springboard move but Oku caught him with a superkick at 9:00. Tihanyi hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall.

They traded kicks while they were seated on the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Oku nailed a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 11:30. In the ring, Oku hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a basement dropkick, and he applied a half-crab in the middle of the ring, but Peter reached the ropes at 13:30. Tihanyi hit a flying double knees to the face, but Oku rolled through and reapplied the half-crab. Peter was able to hook Oku’s arms and turn it into a backslide for a nearfall. Oku came off the ropes but Tihanyi caught him with a stunner. Tihanyi hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. I would contend the wrong man won here.

Peter Tihanyi defeated Michael Oku to advance at 16:59.

8. Robert Dreissker vs. Shigehiro Irie for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title. I’ve described Irie as similar in size to EVIL or Shingo Takagi and he’s toured the U.S. before. I’ve probably seen Dreissker before but I’m fairly unfamiliar with him. He has a broad, wide, thick body and is similar to Ridge Holland. An intense lockup to open, and Dreissker tied him up on the mat. Irie hit a top-rope flying shoulder tackle at 2:00, and Dreissker bailed to the floor to regroup. In the ring, they traded offense in a knucklelock, and Irie hit a headbutt, then a summersault splash onto Dreiskker, who was tied in the ropes. Irie hit a Samoan Drop at 5:00, and Dreissker again went to the floor, so they brawled at ringside.

In the ring, Irie hit his slingshot press for a nearfall. They brawled some more on the floor. Irie was suddenly bleeding heavily from his forehead, and they traded forearm strikes. They got back into the ring at 14:00 with Dreissker fully in charge. Irie fired up and they traded forearm strikes. Irie hit a running forearm to the side of the head (it looked like he was going to hit a Pounce.) Irie hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall and they were both down at 17:30. Irie hit a piledriver and a clothesline for a nearfall.

Dreissker hit a fallaway slam, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 20:00. Irie hit a standing powerbomb. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. He nailed a diving forearm strike for a believable nearfall at 23:30. Dreissker hit a short-arm clothesline and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a Vader Bomb. Irie was a bloody mess. Dreissker hit a second Vader Bomb and scored the pin. Good match. Dreissker left. Irie got to his feet and got a great ovation; he was in tears over having lost.

Robert Dreissker defeated Shigehiro Irie to retain the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title at 25:41.

* The event concluded with a Hall of Fame induction.

Final Thoughts: A good followup to Night One. I really liked the show-opener Blanc-D Vecchio for best match. That Irie-Dreissker main event earns second place. The Lio Rush four-way takes third for me; it was shorter but was so filled with action. I am not seeing “it” in Peter Tihanyi. I would definitely have booked Michael Oku to beat him here to advance to the semifinals. I haven’t seen any clamoring for Tihanyi online like I have for Oku, or Leon Slater, or Luke Jacobs, for example. I also would have let Galeno and Wagner win at least one more match before being eliminated.