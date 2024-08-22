AEW Dynamite rating: All In go-home week edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 698,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 703,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.24 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 639,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating on USA Network. Both shows ran against Democratic National Convention coverage. One year ago, the August 23, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 870,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In go-home show.