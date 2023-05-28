NXT Battleground lineup: The card for tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held tonight in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak in a Last Man Standing match

Powell’s POV: NXT Battleground will stream on Peacock and will run opposite tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which I will be covering live. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Battleground. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).