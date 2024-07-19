WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin vs. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa vs. Angel and Berto vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center due the upcoming WWE events in Japan. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).