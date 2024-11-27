WWE Speed – Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega in the opening round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@ZelinaVegaWWE and @ImChelseaGreen battle it out to see who will advance in the Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Quarterfinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3NDqM8M3JM — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024

Powell’s POV: Vega won the match to advance to the semifinals and will face the winner of Friday’s Natalya vs. B-Fab match. The other side of the bracket has Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre, and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.