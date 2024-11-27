What's happening...

WWE Speed – Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

November 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega in the opening round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Vega won the match to advance to the semifinals and will face the winner of Friday’s Natalya vs. B-Fab match. The other side of the bracket has Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre, and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.

