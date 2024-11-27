NXT Deadline lineup: The updated card for the final NXT PLE of 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday, December 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory.

-Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. one TBD in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. one TBD in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend the NXT Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Page and Giulia qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches on Tuesday’s NXT television show. There will be Last Chance qualifiers on next week’s show to determine the final entrants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The winners of a tag team battle royal will challenge Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. John Moore will have live review, and there will be an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).