6/27 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Gold Rush night two featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Title, Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 27, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage from “earlier today” was shown of Baron Corbin arriving to the Performance Center. Vic Joseph noted that Baron was driving a $300,000 Porsche. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his buddy Trick Williams were also shown arriving at the Performance Center…

A highlight video aired that focused on last week’s Night 1 of NXT Gold Rush. The video then plugged this week’s Gold Rush advertised card…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the Women’s Championship match took place. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring introductions for the championship match…

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail (w/Duke Hudson, Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey) for the NXT Women’s Championship. Hail started the match by doing stretches in the ring. Stratton dominated a collar and elbow tie up. Hail got a few nearfalls off a rollup, backslide, and sunset flip. Hail went for the Kimura but Stratton quickly got to the bottom rope. Hail went for an Asai Moonsault, but her legs were swatted to trip her up to ringside. Stratton hit Hail with a back elbow and a running double stomp for a two count.

Hail went for the Kimura again, but Stratton went back to the bottom rope. Hail hit Stratton with a Trust Fall at ringside. Stratton came back with a Sky High for a two count. Joseph noted that Hail was selling a right shoulder. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Hail dodged Tiffany and gave her a shoulder buster. Hail tossed Tiffany’s shoulder into the buckle. Hail hit Tiffany with an Exploder Suplex. Hail hit Tiffany with the Chase U stomps and liger kick. Hail hit Stratton with a springboard Trust Fall for a two count. Tiffany blocked a Kimura with a power bomb. Hail went right for the Kimura. Tiffany tried to grab the rope, but Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak held the rope back.

Hail took exception to the dirty tactic. Gulak and Hudson argued at ringside. Hail put Stratton in the Kimura and Stratton tapped out. The referee was distracted by Gulak, Dempsey, and Hudson at ringside so the referee didn’t see the tapout. Stratton rolled up Hail for the win.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 9:08 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Gulak and Dempsey went to check on Thea Hail. Hudson went to check on Hail, but was beaten down by Gulak and Dempsey. Hail didn’t like them attacking her classmate. Andre Chase made his return, running to the ring in distractingly red, white, and blue sneakers. Hudson and Chase cleared the heels from the ring. Hail ran around the ring in celebration of her teacher returning…

John’s Thoughts: A good women’s title defense that gives Stratton a win, while protecting Thea Hail to set her up for a title challenge down the road. Hail received a good amount of character growth, being positively affected by training with heels Dempsey and Gulak. Good to see Andre Chase back because he’s the key piece of the Chase University act. Though, Hudson and Hail did a good job for picking up the slack while he was off selling his injuries (was it a sell, because he was out for a while). As for Stratton, I’m hoping they give her a few dominant wins too. This was the same problem Mandy Rose had early in her championship run. They fixed things with Rose by giving her good and credible wins. Hopefully Stratton gets similar booking in future defenses.

An Ilja Dragunov vignette aired. He talked about what it means to be “Unbesiegbar”. He said his flesh bruises, welts, and bleeds like any man. He said he experiences the pain of conflict, but he endures, embraces, and become it. He said his body is fallible, but his mind is unbreakable, and his will is unconquerable. He said he’ll move forward even if he has to crawl. He said he feels the unburning flame inside of him and nothing will quench it. Ilja said his mind, body, and essense will always be “unbesiegbar”…

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were chatting backstage. Wolfgang said he doesn’t know where Joe is. Mark said Joe should be okay and they will take care of business next. The show cut to Malik Blade and Edris Enofe psyching each other up in at the Gorilla Position. Enofe and Blade made their entrance…[c]

Footage was shown from last week of Dana Brooke getting her injury iced. A random developmental lady named Kelani Jordan showed up to check on the injured Brooke. Brooke said she recognized Jordan because Jordan stood out in the PC as a gymnast. Brooke said the gymnastic skills will help Jordan down the road. Jordan said she likes that Brooke fought through her pain. Brooke offered to mentor Jordan down the road and maybe they can even have a match together…

The NXT Tag Team Champions, Gallus, made their entrances sans Joe. Footage was shown of Joe Coffey getting kidnapped by Stacks last week…

2. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Blade dominated the early collar and elbow exchange. Mark came back with a shove. Wolfgang tagged in during the collar and elbow exchange. Blade called over Wolfgang and put him in a side headlock. Wolfgang blocked a sunset flip. Blade rolled through and hit Wolfgang with double boots to the face. Enofe tagged in and kept Wolfgang at a distance with a wristlock. Wolfgang caught Enofe out o fthe air and tossed him to his corner. Enofe rolled under the bottom rope to avoid getting the ring cut in half on him.

Enofe hit Mark with an armdrag and forearm. Enofe got on Mark’s back to blind tag in Blade. Blade put Mark in a side headlock. Blade hit Mark with strong strikes and a crossbody. Enofe and Blade hit both Gallus members with double dropkicks. Enofe hit Mark iwht a slingblade and running knee. Blade hit Mark with a Frog Splash. Mark kicked out of Blade’s pin at two. Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza appeared at the Crow’s Nest heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Blade knocked down Mark with a dropkick. Wolfgang tagged in and flapjacked Blade on the top rope. Gallus traded tags to cut the ring in half on Blade. Joseph wondered if Gallus might be distracted at their leader getting abducted. Gallus dominated for a few minutes. Blade managed to duck Mark’s lariat to bring in Enofe for the hot tag. Enofe used right hands to pummel both Mark and Wolfgang. Enofe tried to jump off Mark’s back, but slipped. Mark kicked out at two after Enofe’s spinebuster.

Mark kicked out after taking a Samoan Drop-Blockbuster move from Enofe and Blade. Blade hit Mark with a frog splash. Enofe hit Mark with an elbow drop. Wolfgang broke up Enofe’s pin. Blade tangled Wolfgang and hit him with overhead blows to the chest. Stacks showed up at ringside and tried to hit Mark with an uppercut (?), but hit Enofe instead. Stacks then assisted Gallus by tossing Enofe in the ring. Gallus hit Enofe with their double team finisher to pick up the title win.

Gallus defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pinfall in 13:18 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Vic Joseph wondered why Stacks would assist Gallus?

John’s Thoughts: Good tag team title match with Enofe and Blade looking good in defeat. Is it just me or has Blade bulked up a bit? I just remember him being a bit lanky when he first got into WWE and was wearing all those sweater vests. Good for him if he bulked up as it would help him in the eyes of WWE’s higher ups. As a matter of fact, Enofe and Blade impressed me more than Gallus, who continue to struggle to show any charisma without Joe Coffey. I kinda wish we had Garza and Carrillo as top heel champions because we know that those guys have personality to match their good in-ring (Garza in particular is the total package). Gallus need a way to showcase Joe more while Mark and Wolfgang continue to find a personality trait that makes them stand out. Stacks assisting Gallus was interesting. I thought it was as simple as Stacks being the “rat”, but maybe they want to make it a little bit more than that?

A tweet from Ava was shown about her addressing rough times in the Schism. Joseph said this will lead to the Schism having a “family meeting” later on this week’s show…[c]