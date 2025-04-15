AEW Collision rating for three Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinal matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 455,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous week’s Collision episode averaged 335,000 viewers and a 0.08. The increases for Collision were solid on a rare Saturday night where the show was not opposed by strong sports programming. It will be very interesting to what type of numbers the show produces for Thursday’s episode. One year earlier, the April 13, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 467,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic.