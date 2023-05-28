AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Titles with Mark Briscoe as special referee

-Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title

-Wardlow vs. Christian Cage in a ladder match for the TNT Title

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. “Blackpool Combat Club” Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in an Anarchy in the Arena match

-Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match

-Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship against 20 opponents in a Blackjack Battle Royale (Challengers: Jay White, Juice Robinson, Keith Lee, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Kip Sabian, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Komander, Bandido, The Butcher, The Blade)

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defend the AEW Trios Titles in an open challenge

-(Pre-Show) Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Hook vs. Ethan Page, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn for control of Page’s contract

Powell's POV: DirecTV lists the pay-per-view price as $49.95. This event will be opposed by the NXT Battleground premium live event.