AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match
-Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
-Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way
-Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian
-Orange Cassidy, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt
-AEW World Champion MJF appears
-Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interviews Wardlow
-Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Adam Cole
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena.
