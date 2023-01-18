AEW’s Tony Khan comments on interest in acquiring WWE

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan was asked during an interview about his family potentially being interested in acquiring WWE. “I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sale process and certainly I think we’ve shown when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases,” Khan told the The Maggie and Perloff Show.

“AEW is my main focus, but certainly when that news is out there, it’s very interesting. So stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and stay tuned to AEW Rampage, you never know when I’m going to address something. It’s very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I’m interested in being part of it.”

Powell’s POV: While the Khan family has every right to make a play for WWE, I am not a fan of the idea of any family or person monopolizing the industry again. That said, the Khan family acquiring WWE is far more appealing to me than at least one of the rumored WWE suitors. A hat tip to F4Wonline.com for transcribing the quote.