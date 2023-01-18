Briscoe family update

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ashley Pugh, wife of the late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh), wrote the following message on her Facebook page.

We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us! — with Jamin Pugh.

Powell’s POV: Details remain somewhat sketchy regarding the car accident that took the life of Jay Briscoe and the driver of another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in Laurel, Delaware. As the post above indicates, Jay and Ashley’s daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with Jay at the time of the accident. The school the daughters attend announced that it would be closed today due to the tragedy. Obviously, my thoughts and prayers are with Jayleigh, Gracie, Gannon, Ashley, the entire Pugh family, and everyone who is mourning the loss of Jay today.