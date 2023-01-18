Delaware State Police press release regarding the traffic accident that took the life of Jay Briscoe

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Delaware State Police issued the following press release regarding the fatal car accident involving Jay Briscoe (a/k/a Jamin Pugh) via dsp.delaware.gov.

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people.

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Silverado 1500, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware, was wearing her seatbelt. The driver of the Silverado 2500, identified as 38-year-old Jamin Pugh of Laurel, Delaware, was not wearing his seatbelt. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in Pugh’s pickup truck, identified as his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old daughter, were both properly restrained. Both girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition.

Alcohol involvement in this crash is unknown. No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, Jay’s wife Ashley issued a Facebook post seeking prayers for their daughters Gracie and Jayleigh, who are the two girls mentioned in the Delaware State Police’s statement. At the time of the post (roughly 4 a.m. ET), Gracie was about to undergo surgery, and Jayleigh had “some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting.” We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family at this difficult time.