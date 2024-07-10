WWE Speed – Baron Corbin vs. Angelo Dawkins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Baron Corbin vs. Angelo Dawkins in a four-man tournament first-round match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! A new No. 1 Contender Tournament starts today! Who will move on to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? Will it be @AngeloDawkins or @BaronCorbinWWE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2OEr9Livs8 — WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2024

Powell’s POV: Corbin advanced and will face the winner of next week’s Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes match in the tournament finals. The winner of the four-man tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.