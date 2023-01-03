Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and The Usos, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias in a Music City Street Fight, Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Dominik Mysterio: Prison life has hardened Rey Mysterio’s baby boy. The storyline suggests that the “prison” was actually a county jail holding cell, which makes this all the more hilarious. Dom’s early success as a heel is reminiscent of Vickie Guerrero’s WWE run in that he’s emerged as a person that fans love to hate.

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship: A good main event match. Rollins was given every out for losing the match. I’m curious to see where both wrestlers go from here. It feels like it’s time for Theory to work with someone other than Rollins and/or Bobby Lashley, but it doesn’t feel like anyone has been positioned to be next in line, so I’m not sure what the plan is.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch and Michin in a non-title match: This was booked really well. Lynch started the match without a partner and I loved the way that she sold for Kai and Sky until help arrived. It’s the logical thing to do and yet we’ve seen other babyfaces be much more competitive while facing two heels in similar scenarios. I also liked that Bayley’s interference saved the champions to put some needed heat on her. And there was no reason for the women’s tag team champions to take a non-title loss to what was likely a one-off tag team, so it was good to see Kai and Sky go over.

Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins: The latest NWO style Bloodline beatdown angle turned out to be much ado about nothing. It made for an attention grabbing cold open, but nothing meaningful has come out of any of these segments. Adam Pearce’s punishment of putting the Bloodline wrestlers in matches that they ended up winning also felt flat. All of that said, the actual six-man tag team match was enjoyable. The story of Ford being distracted due to the injury angle involving his wife was logical.

Solo Sikoa vs. Elias in a Music City Street Fight: I’m still not crazy about Elias getting in as much offense as he has in his matches with Sikoa, but at least the right guy has gone over strong in the end. It’s just awkward to see the guy who has played the mid-card musician character for so long suddenly hanging with the badass of The Bloodline.

WWE Raw Misses

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship: A rough match. There are elements of Belair’s in-ring repertoire that feel choreographed and repetitive. The one that really stands out is the spot where she goes to the ropes and slaps her backside. It’s a cute spot if you see it a couple times a year, but it feels like she does it in every match. Of course, the real issue with the match was Bliss, who continues to struggle in the ring. I’m mildly curious to see where the story of her and Bray Wyatt goes, but I can’t remember the last time that Bliss’s ring work stood out in a good way.

Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable: A mildly entertaining match, but the live crowd sitting on their hands during another Lumis match is telling.