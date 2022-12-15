AEW Dynamite rating for the Winter Is Coming themed edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 950,000 viewers for TBS, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 840,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.37 rating on USA Network. The December 15, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 948,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Winter Is Coming edition.