AEW media call report: Live notes on Tony Khan speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Wednesday, December 7 to promote Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Khan said he normally does the media calls on Thursday, but he said he wanted to do it a little differently and cover the entire week. He said they are excited about Saturday’s afternoon time slot for ROH Final Battle.

-Khan addressed the status of William Regal. He said there’s a lot of personal stuff and he has a ton of respect for Regal. Khan said you have to go back a couple of months. He said it was crazy coming out of the All Out pay-per-view. He said they made a lot of changes and had to overhaul a lot of things. He said he was happy with that stretch because it produced some of their best ratings.

Khan also spoke about injuries suffered coming out of Double Or Nothing, and also said he was pleased with Forbidden Door, but it was very challenging due to injuries, including injuries suffered by CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Khan said he was proud of how the company rallied heading into Grand Slam. Khan said he had personal challenges that 99 percent of the media members were unaware of.

Khan said his mother suffered a stroke between All Out and the Grand Slam event. Khan said that’s the reason his father did not attend Grand Slam this year after attending the year before. Khan said his mother went to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and they were unable to figure out why she suffered a stroke. The doctors allowed her to go home. Khan said he kept plowing ahead at work. He said his mother had a second stroke. He said they went from incredibly worried to panicked as a family. He said it was around the time of his 40th birthday. He said he had a low key 40th birthday.

Khan said he received a phone call around that time. He said Regal had contacted AEW executive Megha Parekh. Khan said Regal asked that AEW not exercise their renewal option. Regal spoke about his son working for WWE. Khan said he had a lot on his mind going to Toronto that week. He said doctors discovered that his mother had a spot on her heart and if the spot was removed, that was the best chance of stopping the strokes. Khan praised his sister for being at his mom’s side. Khan said he spent as much time at the hospital as he could.

Khan said he had to think about Regal’s request. Khan recalled watching Rampage from his mother’s hospital room. He said the Jaguars played the Colts that weekend and his mother was recovering from a major operation. Khan said thankfully the surgery went really well. He said it’s a very challenging recovery. Khan said his mother was in good condition, but it was a long road ahead. He said his mother was hooked up to dozens of machines. Khan said his family was exhausted and he tagged in and spent nights at the hospital. Khan said he attended the Jaguars vs. Colts game and then flew back and returned to the hospital.

Khan recalled getting a message from Regal, who asked if they could talk. Khan said he made time to talk to Regal. He said he sat outside the hospital on a park bench and they had a good talk. Khan said Regal had good intentions for wanting to go back. He said it made sense to him that Regal wanted to work with his son. Khan said it made sense to him, particularly given what his family was going through. Khan said he had to think about Full Gear and family. He said it made a lot of sense to try to accommodate Regal’s request. Khan told Regal he would consider it. He said it required a creative overhaul.

Khan said he sat with Regal after the AEW show in Jacksonville. He said it’s the longest conversation he’s had with Regal. Khan told Regal that AEW is a family first company and they would work to accommodate his request. He said Regal is with the company through the holidays.

Khan said his mother is doing better and they had a great Thanksgiving. He spoke about how grateful he is that his mother is doing better and for his family being able to be there with her. Khan said he’s wishing Regal the best. He said they had conversations this week and he knows that Regal enjoyed his time with the company and Khan enjoyed having him. Khan said Regal isn’t gone yet. Khan said his mom’s situation probably led him to a place where he had a better understanding of why Regal would want to work with his son. Khan said he can’t facilitate every reunion, but they are a family first company.

-Khan opened things up for callers. Khan was asked whether there’s an update on ROH returning to television on a weekly basis. Khan said he will be limiting how much ROH is on the AEW shows after this week. Khan said he would address things more after Final Battle on Saturday.

-Khan was asked about the AEW Rampage ratings and whether putting ROH on the show has played a part in the numbers declining. Khan said he’s looking to put strong matches on Rampage. He said that with the depth of the roster, it’s time to put all hands on deck to put the strongest shows he can on Friday. Khan said he listens to fan feedback and will be putting things on the show to bring back the audience. Khan said there are people who have drawn in those spots, and he will look at what he can do to help wrestlers who have not drawn.

-The next caller asked Khan whether there are plans to bring AEW to Latin America in the near future. Khan said there are great Latin American markets. He said he doesn’t have any dates, but it’s something they would consider.

-Khan was asked whether ROH will run their own international events. Khan said he went to see ROH in England as a fan years ago. He said ROH has been around for over twenty years and they’ve done more international tours than AEW. Khan said he thinks it makes sense to do more in the future. Khan said ROH has been around longer, but he thinks it’s fair to say that AEW has expended quicker. He said he thinks both companies will do well internationally.

-Khan was asked about Athena and what the future holds for her. Khan said he’s incredibly impressed by Athena. He went into work mode for a moment while saying he can’t condone her recent behavior. He said he likes that she’s showing a more aggressive side and is doing her best work in ROH presently. Khan spoke about Athena challenging Mercedes Martinez, whom he called one of the most respected veterans in the locker room. He said Athena hasn’t shown respect and Martinez is back to fight a locker room bully.