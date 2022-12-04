Pro Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale” results: Vetter’s review of Swerve Strickland vs. Rich Swann in a Hell Of War match, Mike Bailey vs. Kenta, Rey Fenix vs. Zach Wentz, JT Dunn vs. Trey Miguel for the PWR Title, Jessicka Havok vs. Allie Katch in a death match, Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich for the Remix Title, seven-way golden ticket match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Pro Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale”

Streamed on FITE TV

December 3, 2022 in Clive, Iowa at Horizon Events Center

This is a large fieldhouse and they always seem to draw 600 or so fans here. Lighting and sound are good, and Veda Scott and Bork Torgleson provided commentary. Promoter Sami Callihan does an excellent job with these shows, bringing in the best of Impact Wrestling and the top indy wrestlers.

1. Rey Fenix defeated Zach Wentz at 9:20. The crowd was chanting “This is awesome” before they even tied up. Quick reversals at the start with Veda reminding us that Fenix is focused on a best-of-seven series right now. Fenix hit a dropkick at 2:30. Wentz hit a running Shooting Star Splash for a nearfall. Fenix hit a stunner for a nearfall at 5:30.

Wentz fired up with a series of kicks, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Fenix hit the Eddie-style Three Amigos suplexes at 8:00. He went for a frogsplash, but Wentz caught him and got a rollup for a nearfall. Wentz hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. Fenix hit a superkick and a sit-out piledriver for the pin. That was excellent.

2. Marina Shafir defeated Billie Starkz at 6:13. Starkz is about to turn 18 and actually just returned from a tour of Japan. An intense lockup at the bell. Shafir nailed a German Suplex just seconds into the match, and she immediately took control of the action. Billie hit a spin kick to the head, then her own German Suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Shafir went to an anklelock. Starkz hit a dive through the ropes at 5:00 and they brawled on the floor. In the ring, Starkz hit a Gory Bomb, but she missed a Swanton Bomb. Shafire immediatley applied a front-face chokehold, and Starkz tapped out. Very good for the length given.

* A video clip aired with Johnny Morrison and Taya Valkyrie, and they will be at PWR for the next show here on March 4.

3. Steve Maclin defeated 1 Called Manders, Rocky Romero, Fulton, Jake Crist, Crash Jaxon and Matthew Palmer in a seven-way scramble to earn a “Golden Ticket” at 7:10. The Golden Ticket is essentially a Money in the Bank; it is a title shot to any title you want in the future. (Madman) Fulton wore a Christmas sweater. Romero hit his forever clotheslines in each corner. Maclin hit a uranage on Crash for a nearfall. Palmer poured one of his potions in Fulton’s face. In a neat spot, Fulton applied both a Gory Special and a Boston Crab at the same time on two guys.

Manders and Jaxon suplexed Fulton. Palmer drank some of his potions and he fired up and hit some clotheslines. Crist hit a stunner from the top rope to the floor onto several guys at 6:00. Jaxon barreled onto several guys on the floor. In the ring, Jaxon hit a Saito Suplex on Fulton. Maclin hopped in the ring, rolled up Fulton with a handful of tights, to score the tainted pin, and the crowd booed him.

4. Alex Shelley defeated Masha Slamovich in an intergender match to retain the Remix Title at 11:39. Masha has wrestled a lot of men this year, and while I dislike intergender matches, at least she is similar height to Shelley. Shelley came out to a remixed version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies.” Shelley, as Remix champion, gets to call the stipulation of the match, and he said this would be a submission match. He ran down the crowd and was getting booed. He is so good as a heel. He shoved her to the mat at the bell and did a Flair strut.

Shelley yanked Slamovich to the mat again by her hair and got booed again. Masha fired back with some Mafia Kicks, and she applied a knee-bar, and Shelley scrambled for the ropes at 3:00. They fought to the floor, where he dropped her face-first on the apron. In the ring, she began twisting his left arm. Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 7:00. She hit a headbutt and a spin kick to the head. Masha applied a cross-armbreaker, but Shelley got a foot on the ropes at 10:00.

Shelley applied a Border City Stretch, but she escaped. Shelley got his title, but she ducked being hit by it. He hit an Air Raid Crash, dropping her on the title. He then placed the belt right in front of her eyes as he slapped on the Border City Stretch again, and she tapped out. The crowd booed the outcome.

5. Jessicka Havok defeated Allie Katch in a death match at 13:54. Two tables were set up in the corners in the ring, and they have placed weapons, like garbage cans, at ringside. Allie immediately rolled to the floor and got a light tube from under the ring, but instead, she applied a headlock on the mat. Katch landed lightly on a table in the corner, so lightly it didn’t break. Havok hit a light tube over the head for a nearfall at 2:30. Havok grabbed the glass shards and gouged at Katch’s forehead. Havok stapled a picture to Katch’s head.

They brawled on the floor, with Havok hitting some hard chops, but she accidentally kicked the ring post. Katch hit a rolling cannonball on the floor. Back in the ring, Katch had a bucket of LEGOs, and she poured some in Havok’s mouth. Katch hit more light tubes over the head at 7:00 and gouged her forehead some more. Jessika fired up and she hit a running crossbody block with light tubes between them. Katch hit a DDT onto the LEGOs for a nearfall. Katch hit her piledriver as Havok was tied in the ropes for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Katch hit her in the head with a garbage can. Havok hit a chokeslam onto a roll of barbed wire. Havok set up a door covered in barbed wire. However, Katch hit a second-rope powerbomb through the door for a believable nearfall, and Katch was shocked it didn’t get her the win. Havok nailed a sit-out Rikishi Driver for the pin. The crowd really enjoyed this hardcore match.

* They shook hands after the match, but JT Dunn hopped in the ring to bring Katch to the back, ending this show of respect.

Intermission bonus match of Mike Bailey vs. six challengers for his (at the time) X Division title. I know I point this out each show, but I love that they do an intermission match for fans at home, and don’t leave us watching a blank screen. Worth noting is that JD Griffey is in this match; he has been announced as teaming with Shane Taylor against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at ROH Final Battle.

6. Dan the Dad & “Man Scout” Jake Manning defeated “OGK” Mike Bennett & Matt Taven and “Infrared” Logan James & Tyler Mannix in a three-way to win the PWR Tag Titles at 8:07. Man Scout just had a match on AEW Dark last week. Comedy early with Dan the Dad. Infrared attacked and everyone brawled in the ring. Taven hit a dive to the floor at 3:30. Manning hit a top-rope Trustfall onto everyone on the floor.

In the ring, Bennett hit a Death Valley Driver and OGK worked over Dan. Infrared got in and beat up Taven. James hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly at 7:30. Manning hit a sunset flip bomb into the corner, and they pinned Infrared to win the titles. Tag champions Bennett and Taven lose their belts without getting pinned.

* Gia Miller immediately appeared on the top of the ramp and introduced a video, where we see “Bullet Club” Chris Bey and Ace Austin. They congratulated Manning and Dan for winning the titles, but they promised to take them at the show here on March 4.

7. Trey Miguel defeated JT Dunn to win the PWR Title at 18:32. Veda Scott said Dunn has a serious neck injury and he missed the last PWR show because of it. Miguel has his X Division title, which is not on the line. Lots of stalling at the bell. Miguel got a rollup for a nearfall, so Dunn rolled to the floor to stall, and I’m wondering if he’s healthy enough to be competing. “Something is off,” Veda Scott said as soon as I typed that prior sentence. They traded quicker reversals but neither really were hitting many blows.

They traded chops on the floor and Dunn gave the middle finger to a kid in the front row. Dunn was suddenly bleeding from the lip, with a lot of blood hitting the mat at ringside. Back in the ring, Miguel hit a series of kicks. Miguel went for a springboard move, but Dunn tripped him at 8:30, and that allowed JT to take control of the action. Dunn hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall.

Miguel fired up and hit a series of kicks, then a doublestompt to the back and a running Meteora flying double knees for a nearfall at 12:00. They traded forearm shots. The ref got bumped. Miguel hit a handspring-back-spin kick, and everyone was down. Allie Katch slid his belt to Dunn. Miguel grabbed his X Division Title, but he accidentally hit Katch with it. JT hit Miguel with his title. A second ref ran in and counted a nearfall.

Dunn got up and he angrily (and intentionally) hit the female referee in the back of the head and the crowd loudly booed, as we now have two refs down. Miguel hit a low blow uppercut. Trey went to the top rope and hit the Metora for a believable nearfall at 17:30. Miguel hit some Yes Kicks to the chest, then a spinning back slam for the pin. The crowd popped for the title change as Trey celebrated with the title.

* Steve Maclin walked to the ring and cashed in his Golden Ticket!

8. Steve Maclin defeated Trey Miguel to win the PWR Title at 0:37. Maclin tied Miguel upside down in the corner and he hit a spear to his unprotected ribs. Maclin hit a double-arm DDT for the pin, to win the title.

9. Kenta defeated Mike Bailey at 20:31. This crowd is hot before we begin. They opened with spin kicks to each other’s thighs and this has a real-fight vibe. Kenta dropped him with a shoulder tackle, and they traded forearm shots. They traded quick reversals and Bailey hit a dropkick at 3:00. They fought to the floor and traded more kicks and chops. Bailey accidentally kicked the ring post, and Kenta immediately began targeting the damaged left leg.

In the ring, Kenta was in control of the offense. Bailey hit a running kick at 7:30 and he was fired up. He applied an anklelock on the mat, with Kenta reaching the ropes. Kenta hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30, and he applied an STF. Kenta set up for Go To Sleep, but Bailey scrambled and escaped. Bailey nailed his Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs, then his corner moonsault to the floor at 11:00. They traded spin kicks on the ring apron. Bailey missed his moonsault kneedrop and crashed onto the apron.

Kenta hit a hanging DDT out of the ropes, then a Helluva Kick. He nailed a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 13:30. Bailey fired back with a Poison Rana, and he was fired up. Bailey went for a running shooting star press, but Kenta caught his head and applied a crossface. Bailey hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a moonsault kneedrop. He set up for his tornado kick, but Kenta caught him with a clothesline, and they were both down at 16:30.

They traded repeated, repeated spin kicks to the chest. Bailey nailed the Tornado Kick, but he missed Ultimo Weapon, and Kenta immediately hit a running knee to the chest, and they were both down again. This has been incredible. Kenta began nailing open-hand slaps to the face. Kenta hit a series of spinning clotheslines for a nearfal. He hit another running knee for a believable nearfall. Kenta then nailed the Go To Sleep kneestrike to the jaw for the pin. That was incredible. Kenta was motivated and had as good of a match as he’s had in years here.

* Damian Chambers appeared on the stage and complained that once again he wasn’t booked. Jon Moxley walked up behind him, knocked him out with a punch, and told the crowd it was time for the main event.

10. Rich Swann defeated Swerve Strickland in a “Hell of War” match at 21:53. This match has convoluted rules but the key thing is there are multiple pinfalls here. Swerve swung wildly at Swann, but Rich ducked, rolled him up and pinned him at 0:11. So, the second fall is no-DQ. I hate that we have a pinfall that quickly. Swann got chairs and he hit Swerve with them. Swann hit him with a Singapore Cane. He swung the cane onto a chair that was lying on Strickland’s crotch. Swann slid a barbed-wire-covered door in the ring at 4:30. However, Swerve got barbed wire and dragged it across Rich’s eyes.

They brawled to the floor, where Swerve tossed Swann onto a table, which broke. In the ring, Swerve hit a pair of backbreakers over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30. Swann hit a swinging neckbreaker. Swerve set up a door in the ring, and he slammed Swerve through the door at 10:30. Swerve hit a German Suplex. Swann hit a spin kick to the jaw, and they were both down. Swerve hit a package piledriver off the ring apron and through a table set up alongside the ring at 12:30.

Swann brought a pane of glass into the ring, but Swerve whipped Swann into it and it shattered. Swerve hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Swerve nailed his mule kick to the head, then a spinning powerbomb to pin Swann at 14:55. So, we go to the deciding third fall, which is to throw your opponent in the back of a truck and shut the door. Swerve immediately powerbombed Swann onto a barbed-wire-covered board. They brawled backstage and the crowd booed, but we (at home) can see the fight. They brawled onto the roof of a truck, and the fans can see them. Swann dove off the truck onto Swerve, who was standing on the concrete floor near the fans.

They brawled through the crowd and up a scaffolding. Veda and Bork reminded us that the feud between these two began when Swerve tossed Swann off a scaffolding last spring. Swann pushed Swerve off the scaffold, with Swerve crashing onto a table on the floor. Swann then hit an elbow drop onto him. Swann picked up the prone Swerve, carried him to the truck, threw him in the back, and slammed the door shut to end the match.

Final Thoughts: Kenta and Bailey had a phenomenal match, just phenomenal. I highly recommend checking this one out. I liked the Fenix-Wentz opener for second-best. The main event was a good brawl, but I hate that pinfall 11 seconds in. I’ll give that third-best.

While Game Changer Wrestling has held more shows, and traveled across the US and into the UK and Japan, for me, Pro Wrestling Revolver has been the most consistently entertaining indy this year. With an 8 p.m. CST start, this was a long show, clocking in at nearly three-and-a-half hours.