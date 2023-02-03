Pro Wrestling Revolver “A Night at the Moxbury” results: Vetter’s review of Jon Moxley’s appearance, “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed vs. “Second Gear Crew” Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice in a No DQ match, Alex Shelley vs. Rich Swann for the PWR Remix and Prestige Wrestling Titles, Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Pro Wrestling Revolver “A Night at the Moxbury”

Streamed on FITE TV

February 2, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio at Calumet Center

The venue was a packed gymnasium with perhaps 500 and was legitimately sold out. Veda Scott and Bork Torgleson provided live commentary.

* Jon Moxley hit the ring to “Wild Thing,” and he warmed up the crowd by going over the lineup of the show. “Tonight, I’m just a wrestling fan. I’m gonna sit and enjoy this.” He concluded by saying, “Let’s get this mother f—er started!”

1. Evil Uno defeated Jake Crist at 4:48. Evil Uno unzipped his jacket, letting his gut hang out. They traded shoulder tackles. Crist hit a huracanrana, then a dive through the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Uno missed a Swanton Bomb. Crist hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30. Uno hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Crist applied a Sharpshooter. Uno hit a running neckbreaker, then a swinging Flatliner faceplant for the pin. That was good albeit shorter than expected.

2. Marina Shafir defeated “Spider” Blair Onyx at 2:06. Onyx did a Wyatt-like crawl in the ring; I have compared her to a smaller Jessika Havok, and she’s had some AEW Dark matches. Shafir came out to a rap song, not her usual instrumental tune from AEW. Shafir hit some hard kicks to the back as Onyx was seated on the mat. Onyx did her spider crawl again; she got up and Shafir kicked her in the face. Shafir tied her in an Octopus on the mat, and Onyx quickly tapped out. Shockingly short.

* Shafir applied a front guillotine choke after the match, but Billie Starkz hit the ring to make the save. We immediately went to a commercial for the next show on April 6, which also is a Thursday night. Josh Alexander appeared on the screen, saying he will be there and defending his Impact World Championship.

3. Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco, Jarrett Diaz, Tyler Matrix, (w/Logan James), Fulton, and Jessicka Havok to win the open-invitational scramble at 14:12. Bailey put out there on Twitter for anyone to send him a video and get an invite to this match. Diaz is a thin Latino man from New York making his PWR debut; he looks like a younger, thinner Santos Escobar. Former NXT/Impact wrestler Fulton just appeared on AEW Dark this week. Fulton and Jessika traded blows seconds into the match, which is just absurd to pretend she could stand a chance against a guy his height and muscle advantage.

Diaz hit a springboard uppercut. Bailey and Loco traded quick reversals, and Bailey hit a Plancha to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Fulton hit a head-scissors takedown. Jessika hit a head-scissors takedown on Fulton, then a dive between the ropes onto all the guys. Bailey and Jessicka squared off in the ring, and he nailed a spin kick to her thigh. “That really hurts!” she shouted. Funny. Matrix hit a leg lariat on Havok for a nearfall at 6:30. She hit a flying forearm on Matrix, and they were both down.

Bailey nailed a spin kick to Diaz’s chest. Gringo hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Bailey, then a faceplant for a nearfall at 9:00. Fulton hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Gringo, tossing him all the way across the ring. Havok hit a second-rope superplex on Fulton, and everyone was down. Everyone got up and began hitting chops. Bailey nailed the Triangle Moonsault to the floor, and Gringo hit a flip dive to the floor at 12:00, and the crowd began chanting, “This is awesome!” In the ring, Gringo hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Bailey for a nearfall. Fulton got in the ring and chokeslammed them both. Bailey nailed a top-rope Ultimo Weapon on Fulton.

Jessicka hit a Rikishi Driver, but Logan James stopped the referee from counting. Matrix slammed a chair over Havok’s back and got a nearfall. Bailey nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Diaz to score the pin. That was a really enjoyable scramble.

4. Wheeler Yuta defeated JT Dunn (w/Allie Katch) to retain the ROH Pure Rules Championship at 12:30. Moxley joined in on commentary. They immediately traded mat reversals, and Dunn used his first rope break at 2:00. Wheeler hit a senton for a nearfall, then he tied Dunn in a Bow-and-Arrow. They got to their feet and Wheeler nailed some hard chops. Dunn clocked Yuta with a punch but the ref missed it, and Dunn took control. Dunn hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Yuta hit a punch and got a warning.

Dunn hit some spin kicks in the corner. Yuta hit a German release suplex, and they were both down at 9:00. Wheeler hit a flying forearm for a nearfall, then some Moxley-style elbow strikes to the side of the head. Wheeler missed a top-rope frogsplash; Dunn immediately hit a spear for a nearfall. The ref got bumped, and Dunn immediately hit a low blow uppercut at 11:30. Wheeler hit some more Moxley-style blows to the jaw, rolled him over with the seatbelt rollup for the clean pin.

* Crash Jaxon hit the ring and demanded the next match be no-disqualification.

5. Steve Maclin defeated Crash Jaxon to retain the PWR Title at 9:32. Maclin charged at Jaxon, and they brawled in the ring, then to the floor. Crash is big, like the Beer City Bruiser. Maclin dove through the ropes, barreling onto Crash. Back in the ring, Maclin jabbed a folded chair into Jaxon’s gut, then he slammed it across Jaxon’s back at 3:00. Bork Torgleson noted this was Maclin’s first title defense. Maclin hit a second-rope elbow drop with the chair in his hands for a nearfall.

Maclin applied a sleeper, but Jaxon got up and fell backward, putting all his weight onto Maclin. OUCH! Jaxon hit a pair of overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. He missed a running splash, and Maclin immediately hit a running knee, then a twisting neckbreaker for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Jaxon nailed a pop-up sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall, and Crash was shocked he didn’t get a win with it. The crowd chanted, “One more time!”

Jaxon went under the ring and got a door. However, Maclin hit another chairshot to the back, and he placed Crash upside-down on the door in the corner. Maclin nailed a spear onto Crash on the door for a believable nearfall, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Maclin slammed the door shrapnel over the head, hit a DDT, and scored the pin. Good brawl. “That was an absolute war,” Veda said. They shook hands.

* The intermission match was Jon Moxley defeating Jimmy Jacobs in a particularly bloody 10-minute match from two years ago. I know I am repetitive, but I love that PWR shows a match at intermission, rather than a blank screen.

6. “Bullet Club” Chris Bey and Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller) defeated Dan the Dad and “Man Scout” Jake Manning to win the PWR Tag Titles at 12:34. Dan reportedly had another match at the AEW tapings last weekend. Bey and Dan traded armdrags. Dan did some of ‘dad comedy’ spots. The BC began working over Manning in their corner. Gia is dressed scantily and dancing at ringside; she doesn’t show any of this personality as an interviewer on Impact shows. Manning grabbed his scout book and read it, hitting a bulldog while he read at 6:30.

Dan and Jake hit simultaneous trust falls (Coffin Drops) on their opponents. Bey nailed a Superman Punch. Austin hit his modified Pedigree for a nearfall. Manning headed backstage and returned with their pop-up tent at 10:00, and they set it in the ring. They tossed the BC in the tent, and they got in. Gia got in the ring, and she got pulled into the tent as well. Everyone got out of the tent. Manning hit a top-rope hip-toss on Austin for a nearfall, but Bey made the save at 12:00. Ace hit a second-rope spin kick. Bey hit a DDT on Man Scout, and Austin immediately nailed The Fold/flipping faceplant for the pin! New champs!

7. Billie Starkz defeated Allie Katch (w/JT Dunn) in a No-DQ match at 9:47. Starkz, 18, wrestled again for AEW in the Elevation tapings a day ago, and she also was in a match on Dark that aired Tuesday, so she’s busy. Allie dominated early on. Billie hit some Yes Kicks. Katch hit a Pele Kick at 3:00. Starkz hit a spin kick to the head, and she went for a German Suplex, but Dunn held onto Katch’s arms to block it. Starkz dove onto both of them. Back in the ring, Starkz nailed a German Suplex for a believable nearfall.

Katch caught her with a hard knee strike to the jaw at 5:30. Starkz nailed a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall. Starkz nailed a Gory Bomb; she set up for a Swanton Bomb, but Dunn held her foot. Katch nailed a superplex, then a Death Valley Driver through a door set up in the corner of the ring to score a beliveable nearfall at 9:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Dunn hopped in the ring, but he accidentally hit Katch with a chair. Billie immediately hit the Swanton Bomb for the pin. Veda said it is the first time Billie has ever beaten Allie.

* Seconds after the match ended, Marina Shafir hopped in the ring and choked out Billie Starkz.

8. Alex Shelley defeated Rich Swann to retain the PWR Remix Title and the Prestige Wrestling Title at 15:20. Swann’s intro to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” might be the longest entrance in pro wrestling. In a nice touch, Shelley had four guys as an entourage, each carrying one of his current title belts he has. Shelley got on the mic and told the crowd to “shut the f**k up,” adding he’s not happy about being back in Dayton. Shelley is upset that he has to defend his Prestige Pro Wrestling title belt here. The Remix title allows the champion to pick the stipulation, and Shelley said to win the match, you must hit a Superkick, then immediately get the pin, with no other moves in-between. Veda said this is an entirely new match.

They opened with standing switches. Swann hit a cannonball off the apron to the floor. In the ring, Shelley hit a chop block to the left knee at 2:30, and he hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then applied a Figure Four Leglock. They brawled back to the floor, and Swann hit a superkick up against the guardrail. They brawled into the crowd, with Swann hitting a tornado DDT at 6:00. They brawled in the crowd for several minutes.

They finally got back in the ring, and Shelley immediately tied him in a leg lock on the mat at 10:00. Swann hit a superkick and got a nearfall. Shelley hit a suplex. Swann nailed a stunner; he went for a handspring-back-elbow move but his knee gave out. Shelley immediately nailed the Shellshock spinning faceplant. Swann hit a superkick, then a handspring-back-elbow; he went for a cover, but the ref wouldn’t allow it. Shelley hit Swann’s knee with a chair, then he nailed a superkick for a nearfall. He jabbed the chair into the knee and he placed the leg in the chair and he ‘Pillmanized’ the knee. Shelley then nailed another superkick to score the pin. Very good match.

* Moxley got in the ring to introduce the main event. However, John E. Bravo hit the ring, wearing a light purple suit he stole from The Joker. He introduced Damian Chambers, and Bravo is angry that Chambers again doesn’t have a match. Chambers got on the mic and taunted Moxley, saying he’s gone soft. Chambers said he likes being the bad guy. Moxley grabbed him, hit the double-arm DDT, and tossed Chambers to the floor, earning a loud “Moxley!” chant.

9. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed defeated “Second Gear Crew” Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice in a No-DQ match at 21:04. Everyone shook hands. All six brawled at the bell. Justice flipped onto everyone on the floor. The SGC got chairs, doors, etc. from under the ring. They beat on each other with the weapons. Wentz rode a ladder down from the top turnbuckle as it slammed onto everyone. Mance was bleeding significantly from the forehead, and Wentz had a cut, too.

All six brawled at 10:00. The Rascalz all hit superkicks, and suddenly, everyone was down. Myron Reed hit a doublestomp on Manders’ chest for a nearfall. Manders put Reed on his shoulders and hit a Bulldog Powerslam onto another Rascal for a nearfall at 13:30. The crowd was hot and evenly split. Reed hit his stunner to the floor. Zack hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “Fight forever!” They fought to the floor. Trey climbed a scaffolding and did a moonsault from 15-20 feet up onto the other five at 16:00. Trey dragged Manders into the ring and got a nearfall. Manders was now bleeding heavily from the forehead, too.

Wentz hit a top-rope double stomp to Manders’ chest for a nearfall. The Rascalz went for triple dives to the floor, but the SGC hit chairs to their heads. The SGC moved the scaffolding over to ringside! “This is insanity!” Bork shouted. “Are we even going to be allowed back here?” The SGC set up a guardrail bridge between two chairs in the ring. Justice climbed the scaffolding, as did Wentz, and they fought on top of the scaffolding, with fans chanting, “please don’t die!” Justice dove off the scaffolding onto someone in the ring. Wentz leapt off the scaffolding to break up the pin. Someone threw fire in Manders’ face. Myron hit a swinging neckbreaker to pin Manders. That was a crazy, wild, memorable match. “What on earth did we just witness?” Veda shouted.

* Mance got on the mic and said that was some crazy shit they just did on a Thursday night.

Final Thoughts: Crazy main event with some dangerous spots. While hardcore matches aren’t my thing, I have to give the main event the nod for best match. They laid the match out well, and the huge spots at the end worked well. I nearly gave Shelley-Swann best match, but it still earns second best. The six-way scramble earns third place.

I thoroughly enjoy PWR shows; while Game Changer Wrestling is hands-down the biggest indy today, PWR consistently has quality top-to-bottom shows. The event started at 7 p.m. CST right on time, and ended just minutes after 10 p.m.