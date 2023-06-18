Pro Wrestling Revolver “The Ring of Destiny” results: Vetter’s review of Jon Moxley, 1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice vs. Rickey Shane Page, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed, Steve Maclin vs. Jake Crist for the PWR Title, Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Revolver “The Ring of Destiny”

Replay available via FITE.TV

June 17, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio at The Calumet Center

This is a small gym that is packed to capacity at perhaps 500 fan. Bork Torkleson and Matt Rehwoldt provided commentary; unfortunately, sound quality is far below average; the commentary team is quiet and sounds tinny and muffled, and that’s not usually a problem here.

More and more, PWR shows feel like Impact Wrestling house shows, as a large percent of the Impact roster keeps showing up here, with a smaller number of AEW-contracted wrestlers.

* Former PWR champion JT Dunn hit the ring to kickoff the show and was loudly booed. JT said Konosuke Takeshita is stranded in Atlanta and won’t make it to the show. So, instead he has an open challenge. Out came Sami Callihan!

1. Sami Callihan defeated JT Dunn at 4:44. They immediately brawled on the floor and sami threw a garbage can at JT’s head. In the ring, Dunn hit some chairshots across the back. Sami grabbed Dunn’s groin and twisted. He then hit a chokeslam at 3:30. Dunn hit an enzuigiri and a spear for a nearfall. Callihan hit a piledriver for the pin. Fun and to the point.

2. “The Unit” Allie Katch and Logan James defeated “The Brat Pack” Billie Starkz and Brogan Finlay in an intergender match at 8:25. Katch and James attacked at the bell. Katch hit a low blow on Finlay for a nearfall, and the heels worked over Brogan early on, hitting a team suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Brogan hit a half-nelson suplex on Allie. Billie made the hot tag and hit a German Suplex on Logan. She dove through the ropes on both heels. In the ring, she hit a Gory Bomb on Katch, dropping him on Logan! Logan nailed a top-rope superplex on Billie. Allie hit a Michinoku Driver and suddenly everyone was down at 7:00. The women traded offense, with Allie raking the eyes, then getting a Victory Roll for the pin.

* Quick backstory: Pro Wrestling Revolver and Prestige Wrestling are warring promotions. Alex Shelley is a frequent competitor in PWR, but he is ‘officially here representing Prestige.’ He’s a heel in PWR and he called out Robert Martyr to join him in the ring. (At least Martyr can be credibly viewed as a “Prestige Wrestling guy,” making his PWR debut) Martyr got on the mic and was loudly booed; he is over in Prestige Wrestling but I admittedly don’t see yet what makes him special or unique. Alan Angels, who has been a heel virtually everywhere since leaving AEW, is a babyface here.

3. Alan Angels defeated Robert Martyr at 6:59. Shelley hit Angels from behind, allowing Martyr to stomp on Angels and take early control. Martyr hit a pumphandle backbreaker over his knee at 2:00. Martyr hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall. Angels hit a snap half-nelson suplex at 4:00. Angels hit a second-rope moonsault to the floor and he was fired up. In the ring, Martyr got a nearfall and he jawed at the referee. Angels missed a frogsplash, but he nailed a spin kick to the jaw. He hit the frogsplash for the pin. Solid match; I do prefer Angels as a babyface. Also, Martyr comes across so unlikable he’s better off as a heel, too.

4. Alex Colon defeated Crazy King in a hardcore match at 12:59. Crazy King is masked; I’ve seen him just a couple of times. I know Colon best for his extreme matches in GCW. They immediately brawled to the floor, with Crazy King using a staple gun to staple dollar bills to Colon’s arms. In the ring, Colon used the staple gun on CK’s face. Crazy King hit a top-rope superplex onto a garbage can for a nearfall at 9:30. Colon hit a Meteora running double knees on King, sending them both through a door set up in the corner, scoring a nearfall.

They fought on top of a table set up on the ropes in the corner — this looked quite dangerous — and CK hit an Angle Slam, with Colon crashing onto an open chair at 12:00. Colon suplexed Crazy King off the table to the mat. Colon hit a running knee onto light tubes placed in front of Crazy King’s jaw to score the pin. I don’t care for this type of action.

* Intermission. We have a replay of Madman Fulton vs. Crash Jaxon from a prior show.

5. Damian Chambers won a 14-person Royal Rumble at 20:22. Only a handful of competitors were announced in advance. One of the Alpha Sigma Sigma guys was first; they are the frat party boys, like Shane McMahon’s Mean Street Posse. Crash Jaxon is #2 and he immediately tossed the ASS guy. Madman Fulton is #3 and he immediately brawled with Jaxon. Jeffrey John is #4 at 3:00. Another Alpha Sigma Sigma guy is in the ring; Crash clotheslined him to the floor too. Jody Threat is #5 and she hit a German Suplex on Fulton! Damian Chambers, who gets beat up at every show, is #6; he has a great look and heel demeanor, and he beat up Jody.

Tre Lemar is #7; he’s the Black man with a splash of lighter brown hair and he’s been on AEW Dark in the past. Jessicka Havok is #8. Nevaeh is #9; she made a return at the Impact pre-show recently. She stood toe-to-toe with Jessicka, but then they worked together to beat up Tre! The women eliminated Jeffrey John. Joe Demaro is #10; I don’t know him; he has jet black hair, combed straight back — think a taller Robert Stone. Dan the Dad is #11, carrying his coffee cup as he punched everyone with his free hand. He tossed Tre. Ganger, a “Dayton Legend” is #12 at 12:00. He is much older and bald. Blair Onyx is #13. Chambers tossed her immediately. Shark Boy is #14; that’s an unadvertised surprised, and his gut has grown.

Jessicka hugged Shark Boy; she apparently is a fan. They tossed Joe Demaro. Shark Boy bit Fulton in the butt. Chambers tossed Shark Boy over the top rope, then he superkicked him off the apron to the floor to eliminate him. Nevaeh was tossed. Fulton tossed Dan the Dad. Fulton tossed Jody Threat onto a punch of guys on the floor. We are down to our final four: Fulton, Jaxon, Havok and Chambers. Crash and Jaxon were both tossed together at 19:22! We are down to our final two, so the match becomes a singles match! Jessicka hit a chokeslam. She picked him up for a piledriver, but Allie Katch and JT Dunn appeared at ringside to distract her. This allowed Damian Chambers to roll her up for the pin. Meh. Glad to see Chambers get an overdue win; as I noted above, he has the right look.

6. “Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated “Bullet Club” Chris Bey and Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller) at 15:36. The crowd taunted Shelley with swear words before the bell. Shelley and Bey started. Ace and Sabin entered at 2:30. The Guns worked over Ace and were in charge. Borg said the Guns “have been a tag team as long as Ace has been alive.” Bey hit a flip dive to the floor on the Guns at 5:00. In the ring, Sabin hit a top-rope crossbody block on both BC. The Guns hit their quick team offense on Bey and were in charge.

Ace hit a flip dive to the floor on both Guns at 10:30, drawing a pop. In the ring, Bey hit a TKO neckbreaker on Sabin for a nearfall. Shelley hit a team swinging neckbreaker, then the Guns hit a Magic Killer for a nearfall. Shelley sprayed something in Bey’s face, allowing Sabin to get a rollup for a believable nearfall. Shelley hit Bey in the back of the head with a title belt, allowing Sabin to get a rollup for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Gia got in the ring and slapped each Gun. Sabin accidentally kicked Shelley. Bey hit the Art of Finesse springboard stunner on Sabin, dropping him on the title belt, for a believable nearfall! We have a “This is awesome!” chant going. Sabin hit repeated low blow uppercuts on Bey, then a rollup for the cheap pin. Easily best match of the show so far.

7. Jake Crist defeated Steve Maclin to win the PWR Championship at 13:54. Torkleson noted that Crist is clean and is now down 50 pounds from his high point, and he’s in the best shape of his life. Maclin stalled at the bell. They traded some quick reversals, Crist got the better of the exchange, so Maclin bailed to the floor again. Crist dove through the ropes at 3:00. He went for a crossbody block in the ring, but Maclin caught him and Steve hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and he took control.

Maclin slammed into Jake, sending Crist flying from the ring apron and crashing against the guardrail at 7:30. Crist barely got back in the ring before being counted out; Maclin immediately stomped on him and stayed in control. Crist hit a second-rope flying forearm at 9:30, and they were both down. Crist nailed a dive to the floor on Maclin, then an Asai Moonsault. In the ring, Crist hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Maclin nailed a Buckle Bomb, then his sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall.

Crist hit a top-rope huracanrana for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Maclin set up for a move, but Crist avoided it, got a backslide, and scored the pin! New champion! Hs family hopped in the ring and celebrated with him. Maclin grabbed the title belt, but he put it over Crist’s shoulders and raised his hand.

* Immediately, we saw a video with Matt Cardona, who mockingly congratulated Crist on the win. However, he’s coming to PWR to win Crist’s PWR Title! “See you in August, kid. Keep that title warm for me.” Borgleson said Cardona “must have been watching live on Fite TV” and called that in.

8. Jon Moxley and “The Second Gear Crew” 1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice defeated Rickey Shane Page and “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed at 18:27. A heroes welcome for Ohio native Moxley, who came out last. Unfortunately, we lost audio right at the start of the match. All eight brawled at the bell. Reed and Trey hit stereo dives to the floor at 2:30, and RSP tossed teammate Wentz onto everyone on the floor.

They brawled over the guardrail and into the crowd. Again, there is no space to move in this tiny gym, but they brawled against a wall. Audio returned at 4:30, as Warner tossed a chair at someone’s head. Zachary climbed, and stood on top of a basketball hoop (yes, 10 feet up) and hit a flip dive onto everyone on the floor at 6:00. Meanwhile, Moxley was slammed onto a table in the lobby, as this fight has gone everywhere. Wentz grabbed a boy, age 3 or 4, and pushed his feet into the SGC. Funny.

In the ring, Mance hit a double clothesline at 9:00. RSP was bleeding heavily on his forehead; he hit an enzuigiri on Mance. Mance also is bleeding heaily from his head. Manders hit a superplex onto a table on Reed at 11:00. Page tossed Mance through a door, then he hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. Moxley hopped in the ring; he’s bleeding too. Moxley hit a Stunner, then a Rollins-style Stomp on Page for a believable nearfall at 12:30.

RSP hit a chokeslam and kneestrike move on Moxley. Manders hit a running Bulldog Powerslam on Reed for a believable nearfall. Manders put teammates Justice and Mance on his shoulders and slammed them into Rascalz against a door. He did the same to Moxley, but a Rascal moved and Moxley crashed through a door! RSP hit a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 16:30. The Rascalz hit triple superkicks on Moxley. Moxley hit RSP with the Death Rider double-arm DDT onto a steel chair and pinned him.

* Moxley got on the mic and called the Second Gear Crew the future of the business. He thanked the crowd for coming out.

Final Thoughts: I’ll take the Guns-Bullet Club for best match, even with the cheap finish, as it makes sense with this PWR-Prestige Wrestling war. Congrats to Crist for not only winning the title, but clearly dropping a lot of weight. Crist-Maclin earns second best, with the wild brawl earning third place, even though it had more bloodloss than I care for.

A solid show; certainly not among my favorite PWR shows. Too bad about Takeshita not making it to the show. The Royal Rumble felt very thrown together at the last minute with whoever happened to be sitting around backstage.