Wrestling Revolver “Epic Over Texas” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Bailey and Paul Walter Hauser vs. Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer, Ace Austin vs. Fuego Del Sol for the Revolver Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Epic Over Texas”

Streamed on Triller+

October 12, 2024 in Grand Prairie, Texas at The Epic

This is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and I always note he uses a lot of past and present TNA roster members. Notable here is Rich Swann is in action for the first time in a month or so since TNA suspended him following his legal issues. Veda Scott and Cody Cox provided commentary. This is maybe the fourth time they’ve run in this venue and it has a high ceiling; I believe it is a large athletic center. The crowd is maybe 250.

1. Lince Dorado vs. Ninja Mack for the Revolver Remix Title. Dorado got on the mic and boasted about his title. (I am always amazed that his English is so good, just because WWE never let him speak.) Dorado said the belt will be defended under “No Mercy rules,” which means infinite specials. This is a video game reference that is over my head. Mack is back from a lengthy Japan tour for NOAH. They traded head-scissors takedowns, and Dorado stalled on the floor. Back in the ring, they traded offense in a knuckle lock. Mack hit the Sasake Special to the floor. Dorado hit a backbreaker over his knee at ringside. Dorado hit a flip dive to the floor at 4:30, and they brawled at ringside.

In the ring, Mack hit a series of Yes Kicks to the chest. Mack hit a Spanish Fly and locked in a crossface, but Dorado reached the ropes. Dorado hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 8:00. Dorado tied him in a half-crab on the top turnbuckle! Dorado then hit a top-rope powerbomb to the mat for a believable nearfall. He hit a top-rope moonsault. Mack hit a spinning kick to the head at 11:30. A red-masked guy got in the ring and Mack kicked him. Mack hit his impressive top-rope corkscrew 630 Splash. The real Dorado hit Mack in the back of the head with the belt. Dorado put the belt around his waist, then hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press onto Mack for the pin. Good action.

Lince Dorado defeated Ninja Mack to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 12:57.

2. “The Scorn” Tommy Prince and Gabe Wilder vs. “The Dub Club” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds. I’ve seen these black-clad Scorn guys in prior Revolver shows here, and they are merely okay; they head to the ring to a death metal version of Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right To Party.” The Dub Club wrestled on the last Revolver show a few weeks ago, taking on their teachers, the Rascalz. Gabe is a big, rotund man and he opened against Reynolds. The Dub Club hit some quick moves on Prince (think Alec Price in looks, haircut). Prince hit a huracanrana at 4:00. Reynolds hit a dive through the ropes. Matthias (longer hair, shaved sides of head) got a nearfall. Wilder hit a standing powerbomb. The Scorn hit a team top-rope missile dropkick move to score the pin. Okay match; The Dub Club are clearly still quite green but are promising.

Tommy Prince and Gabe Wilder defeated Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds at 6:30.

* Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer hit the ring. Swann has shaved his head; he probably has one-week growth. Palmer noted that Hyan vs. Vert Vixen is slated next, but he said no one wants to see “those hussies.” Palmer says he owns MPX Wrestling; he turned to the referee and fired him, and ordered him to leave the ring. Swann superkicked “Cedric” the referee. Mike Bailey made the save and attacked both Palmer and Swann. (NOTE: at the last Iowa show, Palmer grabbed Veda Scott, who is married to Bailey.) Paul Walter Hauser also came to the ring and chased off the heels. With his oversized hat and cowboy outfit, Hauser is looking like the fake Jim Ross character used in WCW. This segment hammered home the members of our tag main event.

3. Vert Vixen vs. Hyan. Both of these women compete regularly in Texas and I’m sure they’ve fought countless times; let’s see if Veda tells us how many! I would rank both in the top 10 free agent female wrestlers. Basic reversals early on, and Vert hit a dive to the floor. Hyan hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron at 2:00. In the ring, they traded chops. Vert tied up the legs, then hit a snap suplex. Vert hit a German Suplex, then a Helluva Kick at 5:00, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Hyan hit a hard superkick. Vert hit a sliding kick to the face as Hyan was trapped upside down. Hyan hit a DDT onto the thin mat at ringside and they were both down on the floor. In the ring, Hyan hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Vert hit a spin kick for a believable nearfall, then a brainbuster for the pin. That was really good; I imagine they’ve had better matches elsewhere, but this was good for the time given.

Vert Vixen defeated Hyan at 8:25.

4. JD Griffey vs. Barrett Brown. I’ve always liked Griffey’s muay thai shootfighter look including being barefoot but feet are wrapped; he’s teamed with Shane Taylor before. Brown had a lot of matches in NJPW Strong and he’s alright. Griffey took the mic and was frustrated he was getting booed. He said they are only getting one chance to apologize to him. Barrett superkicked Griffey’s personal ring announcer, and the match got underway. JD wore him down with strikes and kicks. Barrett dropped him with a headbutt at 2:30, and he dove to the floor onto Griffey. In the ring, Griffey yanked Barrett off the ropes, causing him to crash to the mat.

They again went to the floor, where JD whipped him into the guardrails at 4:30. BB dove into the ring to avoid being counted out. JD hit a snap powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Barrett hit a running kick to the side of the head. Brown hit a DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Barrett went for a Swanton Bomb but Griffey got his knees up. Griffey picked up BB and dropped his face across Griffey’s knee, but only got a nearfall. JD jawed at the ref. Barrett hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. JD hit a low blow kick and slapped on a rear-naked choke on the mat, and the ref called for the bell, determining that Barrett was out. That topped all expectations.

JD Griffey defeated Barrett Brown at 10:58.

5. Brick Savage vs. Jake Something vs. Moose in a hoss fight. I’ve really been impressed with the thick Brick Savage; he’s comparable to Bronson Reed but not as rotund. That said, it feels like he’s here to eat the pin. Jake hit blows on each opponent and celebrated, so Brick and Moose hit a team hip-toss that sent Jake across the ring; I bet he’s not used to being tossed like that! Brick and Moose traded blows. Brick hit a slingshot shoulder block at 2:30. Brick hit a running crossbody block onto both Jake and Moose. Jake went to the floor, got a chair, and hit Brick over the head with it. Jake hit a hard forearm that dropped Brick at 6:00. Jake and Moose traded forearm strikes.

Moose hit a senton for a nearfall. Brick hit a pop-up powerbomb and a standing powerbomb on Moose for a nearfall! Impressive. Jake again hit Brick across the back with a chair. Jake hit a low blow punt on Brick for a nearfall. Moose hit a second-rope sit-out powerbomb on Jake for a nearfall at 8:30, but Brick made the save. Jake and Moose hit a team second-rope superplex on Brick! Jake and Moose then hit stereo clotheslines and everyone was down at 10:00 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Jake got a door from under the ring and placed it in the corner. All three began trading forearm strikes as the fans chanted “Beef!” with each blow. Moose and Jake hit a team chokeslam on Brick through the door! Jake immediately hit a low blow uppercut on Moose. However, Moose hit a spear to cut Jake in half and score the pin. That was excellent hoss-fight action.

Moose defeated Jake Something and Brick Savage in a three-way at 12:20.

6. Sam Stackhouse vs. Tatum Manning vs. Exodus Prime vs. Dave Sagan vs. Delynn Cavens vs. Braddah Kaimi. Manning is blond and was introduced from Grand Prairie, so he of course got a nice pop. I always compare Prime to Caprice Coleman or Elix Skipper. I’ve seen a couple of Cavens matches; he is Black with his long hair in dreadlocks. I don’t think I’ve seen Sagan or Kaimi. Kaimi is Hawaiian and has an islander background. Sagan reminds me of ROH vet Rhett Titus. Prime hit a second-rope flying back elbow. The massive 400-pounder Stackhouse splashed Cavens in the corner and hit a guillotine legdrop on him at 2:30. Kaimi hit a Samoan Drop. He hit a top-rope crossbody block onto several guys on the floor. Exodus hit a dive to the floor on everyone. Manning hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone. Sagan hit a dive-into-a-DDT on the floor. Cavens dove onto everyone. The crowd popped as Stackhouse set up for a dive, and he dove sideways through the ropes and knocked everyone down like they were bowling pins at 5:00, earning a “Holy shit!” chant.

In the ring, Caimi and Prime traded blows. Stackhouse put two guys on his shoulders and slammed them to the mat. He dumped more guys to the mat. Stackhouse went for a second-rope moonsault but luckily for them, everyone moved and he landed stomach-first on the mat. Cavens hit a Flatliner move. He hit a tornado kick to Kaimi’s head at 9:30. Sagan hit a uranage. Manning hit a second-rope flying Lungblower to Sagan’s chest. Stackhouse hit a spinning heel kick on Kaimi. Kaimi went for a frogsplash but Exodus caught him with a stunner. Prime hit an Angel’s Wings on Kaimi, slamming him onto Stackhouse. Prime then pinned Stackhouse. Yes, I love a good scramble, but this topped all of my expectations; some good talent here.

Exodus Prime defeated Sam Stackhouse, Tatum Manning, Dave Sagan, Delynn Cavens, and Braddah Kaimi at 10:56.

7. Demo Diamond vs. Sky de Lacrimosa for the MPX Title. I don’t know these two; Demo is Black with short hair while Sky has long stringy hair and reminds me of a mix of Sami Callihan and Joey Janela, and Cox said he’s “straight out of a horror film.” Cox noted that Diamond is 6’5″ and he definitely has a massive height advantage. They immediately traded punches, and Sky hit a back suplex. A fork-covered board was pushed into the ring. Demo hit Sky over the head with a styrofoam Halloween yard decoration at 2:30, but it clearly just angered Sky. Demo hit him with a chair shot. Sky splashed Demo through a door in the corner.

Sky powerbombed him onto the fork board at 5:30. He hit a back suplex with them both crashing on the fork board. Demo pushed cooking skewers into Sky’s head and I hate that, too. Demo pushed Sky onto a board bridge on the floor at 9:00. Demo hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Demo charged for a spear, but Sky caught his head and hit a swinging neckbreaker slam for the pin. New champion! This didn’t work for me; too violent for my tastes.

Sky de Lacrimosa defeated Demo Diamond to win the MPX Title at 10:24.

8. Ace Austin vs. Fuego Del Sol for the Revolver Title. An intense lockup to open. They are the same height but Ace’s added muscle mass in recent years has given him the overall size advantage. They traded reversals and rollups early on. They were tied up and both fell to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Ace leapt off the ropes, but Fuego caught him with a dropkick. Fuego tied up Ace and slammed his head into the middle turnbuckle. Ace hit a dropkick at 6:00. Sol hit a Frankensteiner and they were both down. Fuego hit some dropkicks into the corner, then a superkick for a nearfall at 8:30. Ace hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop. Ace hit a spinning kick to the head for a nearfall. Ace slammed him face-first to the mat and got a nearfall. Sol hit a standing neckbreaker and they were both down at 12:00.

Fuego ran up his back and hit a stomp on the head for a nearfall. Fuego hit a doublestomp for a nearfall. Sol hit a crossbody block that sent them both flying over the top rope to the floor at 14:30. Ace flipped Fuego face-first into the ring post. Fuego barely got back in before being counted out. Ace accidentally ripped off Fuego’s mask, and he sold how it wasn’t intended. Fuego put it back on, but Ace immediately hit The Fold (overhead flipping neckbreaker) for the pin. Ace continued to show he was remorseful for accidentally removing the mask. Really good action. They shook hands.

Ace Austin defeated Fuego Del Sol to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 17:47.

* A video aired on a screen, and it’s Matt Cardona, and he’s challenging Ace Austin for the belt!

9. Mike Bailey and Paul Walter Hauser vs. Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer. Hauser now gets go-away heat from me, particularly after a match where he got 50% of the offense and beat Tom Lawlor in MLW. Swann looks in great shape and healthy, so hopefully he is in a good place now. Bailey and Palmer opened, and Mike was yanked to the mat by his hair. Paul tagged in at 1:00 and he hit armdrags on Palmer, and Palmer ran on his knees to the corner to hug Swann. Swann and Bailey entered and they traded some really fast offense, concluding with Bailey hitting his Speedball kicks to the thighs and ribs. Bailey hit his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 3:30. Palmer was on the apron and struck Bailey, and that allowed Swann to land a kick and he grounded Bailey.

Palmer hit a backbreaker over his knee, and Swann immediately hit a guillotine leg drop. Bailey hit a missile dropkick at 6:30 and he tagged in Hauser. Hauser hit some lazy clotheslines and some bodyslams. Hauser hit a second-rope superplex on Palmer for a nearfall. Bailey tagged back in, but Swann caught him with a Frankensteiner. More quick offense between them, and they both went for spin kicks and fell to the mat at 8:30. (WOW I wish this was just a singles match between those two!) Bailey and Paul hit stereo Crane Kicks on the heels. Hauser flipped Swann in the air, and Bailey kicked Swann. They went for a pin, but Palmer pulled the ref to the floor. The ref disqualified them! Palmer struck the ref, and he got a chair and he struck Bailey with the chair.

I stopped the stopwatch at 10:26; Sami Callihan came out and ordered the match to continue as a no-DQ match. Cedric the ‘fired’ ref from earlier was now the special ref. I restarted the clock when the bell rang. Bailey hit his Triangle Moonsault to the floor onto both. Palmer and Hauser fought on the floor. Bailey bodyslammed Swann onto the hard floor, then he hit a cartwheel-into-a-press on him. All four were brawling on the floor. Hauser hit a rolling summersault off the apron onto the heels. In the ring, Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Hauser. Hauser hit a sit-out powerbomb on Palmer for a believable nearfall at 14:30. A door was set up in the corner. Hauser pushed Swann off the top rope and through a board bridge. Cedric the ref hit a stunner on Palmer! Swann immediately hit the Flamingo Driver on Palmer, slamming him through the door in the corner, to score the pin. That was satisfying.

Mike Bailey and Paul Walter Hauser defeated Matthew Palmer and Rich Swann at 17:18.

Final Thoughts: The past Revolver shows here have felt like “a Revolver show with some MPX talent mixed in.” This show felt more like an MPX show with some name talent mixed in. The three-way hoss fight was a fun big man blast and takes best match. Even though I never thought Fuego was winning, the Ace-Fuego match takes second. Mack-Dorado in the opener takes third. I really enjoyed that scramble with a lot of talent I didn’t know, and Hyan-Vert was good for the time given. While the main event doesn’t take a top three spot for me, the Bailey-Swann interactions were really good, and of course it’s good to see Swann back, so hopefully he can return to TNA TV soon, too.