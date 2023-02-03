AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Titles

-Rush vs. Christopher Daniels

-Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr.,

-Toni Storm and Saraya in tag team action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).