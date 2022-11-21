11/21 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a WarGames advantage match, the brand’s final push for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,539)

Live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Aired November 21, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then pyro shot off the stage. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Kevin Owens made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Owens spoke about teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to face The Bloodline in a WarGames match. Owens spoke about nearly beating Roman Reigns three times in the past. He said he was coming to take out the rest of The Bloodline so that there would be no one to stop him from kicking Roman’s ass and taking his title. Owens said he didn’t come alone.

Drew McIntyre and “The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch made their entrance through the crowd (the only Shield entrance location). Graves plugged McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Usos in the WarGames advantage match for Friday’s Smackdown television show.

Sheamus said the WarGames match would be painstaking and career altering. Sheamus recalled telling Sami Zayn that he would be shocked by the fifth member of his team, and then revealing that it would be Owens. McIntyre said The Bloodline have taken advantage of the numbers advantage and that all ends on Saturday. McIntyre asked the crowd if they are ready for the war.

“The Judgment Day” theme played and then Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest appeared on the stage. Ripley said the only thing people would be talking about after Survivor Series is how many people she destroys in the women’s WarGames match.

Ripley said the Judgment Day runs Raw. Dom told the babyfaces to go back to Smackdown and tell his “deadbeat dad” that he said hello. Balor said he hopes The Bloodline smashes the babyface team at Survivor Series. Balor said the next time they show their ugly mugs on Raw, the Judgment Day won’t be so nice.

Sheamus noted that he and Balor are Irish, but he said he doesn’t respect Balor. Sheamus said he’s wanted to get Balor in the ring for a singles match, then he shifted to calling for The Judgment Day vs. The Brawling Brutes on the spot. Balor said they were speaking their language, and then Priest said they accept. The male Judgment Day wrestlers hit the ring and were quickly cleared by The Brawling Brutes… [C]

Powell’s POV: McIntyre, Owens, and Sheamus all did a nice job while Holland and Butch were limited to saying it’s Fight Night. McIntyre hit the key point by talking about putting an end to the numbers advantage that The Bloodline typically has. That said, I do have to question what the point of the brand split is if the rules are never enforced.

1. “The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (w/Drew McIntyre) vs. “The Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest (w/Rhea Ripley). The match was joined in progress. Kevin Owens sat in on commentary. Graves questioned how Owens’ partners could trust him given his relationship with Sami Zayn. Owens said Zayn is like a brother and said he’s turned on him before.

Owens said he would never turn on his father, and that’s why he considers Dom a scumbag. Dom worked over Holland at one point, which drew a loud “Who’s your daddy?” chant. Ripley pointed at herself. Funny. Priest chokeslammed Butch onto the ring apron heading into a break. [C]