Impact Wrestling Over Drive lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus and FITE.TV event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event that will be held tonight in Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

-Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockouts Standing match for the Knockouts Championship

-Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus in the finals of the tournament for the vacant X Division Championship

-“The Death Dollz” Jessicka, Taya Valkyrie, and Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Bully Ray vs. Moose in a tables match

-Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

-(Pre-Show) Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann in a six-way

Powell’s POV: A good lineup. The Death Dollz use Freebird Rules, so it will be two of their members defending the Knockouts Tag Titles. Over Drive is available via Impact Plus or as a FITE.TV pay-per-view for $9.99. The pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET.