Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross, and “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “Los Maximos” Jose Maximo and Joel Maximo, and more (12:47)…

Click here for the November 18 MLW Fusion audio review.

