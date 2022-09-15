NXT TV taping spoilers: Full results of the next two television shows (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV Taping

September 14, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

The following matches were taped for the September 20 edition of NXT on USA Network.

1. Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to even up their best of three series at 1-1.

2. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

3. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

4. Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo.

5. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

6. Von Wagner beat Sanga.

7. Oro Mensah over Grayson Waller.

8. JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to earn an NXT Championship match.

The following matches were taped for the September 27 edition of NXT on USA Network.

1. Joe Gacy over Cameron Grimes.

2. Sol Ruca beat Kayden Carter.

Ilja Dragunov appeared in a segment with Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh, which led to a Triple Threat match being announced.

3. Nikkita Lyons defeated Kayden Carter.

4. Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed. There was a reshoot with a no-contest finish done later in the taping.

5. Wes Lee over Tony D’Angelo.

6. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match.

7. Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn.

8. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in a Pub Rules match.

