09/04 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 222): Powell’s WWE Clash at the Castle review 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of the WWE Clash at the Castle event with Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, and more..

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 222) – WWE Clash at the Castle Review.

