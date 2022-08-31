What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Worlds Collide go-home show

August 31, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 676,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down a tick from last week’s 678,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished sixth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The August 31, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 717,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.