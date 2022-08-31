AEW All Out lineup: The current card for the Sunday’s event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida in a four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Jake Cargill vs. Athena for the TBS Championship

-The finals of the tournament to crown the first AEW Trios Champions

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

-Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal and “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

-The Casino Ladder Match (Entrants TBA)

-(Pre-Show) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Powell’s POV: The main event is expected to feature Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship, but it’s not official as of this update. The event will be available via pay-per-view television and Bleacher Report in the United States, and FITE TV internationally. I will be covering the All Out live as it airs beginning with the pre-show, and then Jake Barnett and I will team up for an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).