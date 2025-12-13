WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 13, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Vote for the best match John Cena vs. Gunther WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater Bayley vs. Sol Ruca pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsjohn cenawwewwe snme
Dreadful show. Just a snooze. Feel sorry for the mugs that paid to watch that rubbish. AEW did more for sting in one night than the 12 months of garbage petty h served up for cena. Just an expensive circus for the casuals who think its cool. Real wrestling on wednesday night !!! Cant wait to be in attendance at holiday bash