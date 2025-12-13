WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results (12/13): Powell’s live review of John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s last match, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Simulcast live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

Joe Tessitore opened the show and narrated recorded shots of Shawn Michaels (talking with Johnny Gargano), Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle, and Mark Henry… Actor Jon Bernthal and Metro Boomin were shown in separate locations in the crowd… John Cena’s dressing room door was shown…

A Paul Levesque-narrated video package on Cena aired… Pyro shot off inside the arena… Tessitore narrated split-screen shots of Cody Rhodes and Oba Femi, Bayley and Sol Ruca, the teams of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater. Gunther was shown walking backstage while the crowd booed…

Tessitore stood on a platform with a desk and introduced Stephanie McMahon as his co-host. She spoke about how it was electric in the building, and recalled Cena saying he wants to shake the hand of the person who becomes an 18-time champion. Stephanie asked the fans if they were ready…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from their ringside broadcast table. Cody looked emotional as he stood in the ring and looked around. NXT Champion Oba Femi made his entrance while the fans chanted along to his entrance theme…

1. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi in a non-title match. Cole noted that Oba joined WWE just three years earlier as part of the NIL program.