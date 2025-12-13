What's happening...

AEW Worlds End lineup: Championship matches and the Continental Classic finals set for the final pay-per-view event of 2025

December 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 27, in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Gold League winner vs. Blue League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner vs. Gold League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

Powell’s POV: The title matches were announced during Saturday’s AEW Collision. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

