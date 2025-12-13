AEW Dynamite and Collision preview: The three-hour Holiday Bash block

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision television shows.

-The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale (Entrants: Ricochet, Mark Davis, Brody King, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Shelton Benjamin, more TBA)

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Contract signing for Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in a trios match for $1 million

-Mascara Dorada (3) vs. Orange Cassidy (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Jon Moxley (3) vs. Roderick Strong (0) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. Pac (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Toni Storm, and Mina Shirakawa vs. Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir, and Megan Bayne in an eight-woman tag match

Powell’s POV: The three-hour Dynamite and Collision block will air on same day delay from Manchester, England, at Co-op Live. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite as the show is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. The one-hour Collision show airs at 9CT/10ET or immediately following Dynamite (the second hour of Collision will air on Saturday at 1:30CT/2:30ET on TNT). Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).