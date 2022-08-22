AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the show headlined by The Trustbusters vs. Best Friends in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 461,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 528,00 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 14th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. The August 20, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage delivered 1.129 million and a 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic for CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling.