“Road Dogg” Brian James returns to WWE in an executive position

August 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Road Dogg” Brian James has returned to WWE in an executive position. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that James is the new Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque is putting the band back together. James was the head of creative for WWE Smackdown, and then worked in NXT under Levesque. James is replacing Jeff Jarrett in the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events. Yes, The Roadie has replaced Double J.

