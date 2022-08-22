WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for show featuring the Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre confrontation

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.084 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.927 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from to the previous episode’s 0.44 rating in the same demo. The show was preempted again in some markets due to local NFL preseason game coverage. The August 20, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.102 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the SummerSlam go-home show.