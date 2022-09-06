WWE Raw preview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match and more advertised for Monday

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Johnny Gargano’s in-ring return

Powell’s POV: This will be the first Raw of the year to run opposite Monday Night Football. Monday’s Raw will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.