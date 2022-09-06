AEW Dark preview: ROH Title match headlines tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ari Daivari for the ROH Championship
-Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
-Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico
-Storm Grayson and Brandon Gore vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods
-Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate
-Laynie Luck vs. Marina Shafir
-Robert Anthony and GPA vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen
Powell’s POV: There may be additional matches announced. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
