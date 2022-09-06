AEW Dark preview: ROH Title match headlines tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ari Daivari for the ROH Championship

-Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

-Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico

-Storm Grayson and Brandon Gore vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

-Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate

-Laynie Luck vs. Marina Shafir

-Robert Anthony and GPA vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen

Powell’s POV: There may be additional matches announced. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.