AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander for the TNT Championship
-Christian Cage and Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly
-Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
-Brody King and Templario vs. Hechicero and Rocky Romero
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler meet “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum “to clear the air”
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
