AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match and more set for tonight’s show

June 26, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander for the TNT Championship

-Christian Cage and Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

-Brody King and Templario vs. Hechicero and Rocky Romero

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler meet “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum “to clear the air”

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

